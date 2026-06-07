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The 2026 Summer of Soccer excites Dallas and North Texas sports fans, with a number of thrilling matches and local restaurants and venues gearing up for a month of FIFA World Cup fun. The Crow Museum of Asian Art will host “From Dallas to the World: A Toast to a Summer of Soccer,” Sat. June 13 from 6-9 p.m. Presented in partnership with Japanese restaurant Musume, the 21-and-up event will transform the adjacent Trammell Crow Center Plaza into a festive open-air beer garden. The garden will feature Japanese brews and bites, live music and after-hours access to the museum galleries.

Timed on the eve of the Japan-Netherlands faceoff, the evening invites North Texans and tourists alike to gather in the heart of the Dallas Arts District for a celebration of culture, community and the spirit of the world’s game. General admission tickets are on sale now for $25, with limited tickets available for an exclusive tasting experience led by Musume Executive Chef Yuki for $125.

“There’s an unmistakable energy surrounding North Texas this summer, and we wanted to create an event that feels festive, welcoming and connected to the excitement happening across the city,” said Amy Hofland, director of the Crow Museum of Asian Art. “Whether you’re local or visiting Dallas for the first time, the Crow Museum offers a uniquely cultural place to gather over great food and drink and experience Texas hospitality right here in the heart of Downtown Dallas.”

Japanese Beer and Cuisine

Guests will enjoy six curated 2-ounce pours of Japanese beer served at tasting stations throughout the plaza, with experts offering insight into brewing traditions, flavor profiles and regional styles. Japanese-inspired bar snacks will accompany the tastings, while live music and the surrounding Arts District atmosphere create a festive backdrop for mingling and conversation.

A limited number of guests may upgrade to an exclusive culinary tasting experience led by Musume Executive Chef Yuki. During the intimate one-hour omakase session, Chef Yuki will pair fresh fish with Japanese whisky across six courses while sharing insights into sourcing, pairing techniques and his personal culinary journey from Japan to Dallas. Guests will also receive a specialty gift bag from the Crow Museum and Musume. Two tasting sessions will be offered from 6:15-7:15 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Tickets to From Dallas to the World: A Toast to a Summer of Soccer are $25 for general admission and $125 for the exclusive tasting experience. For more information please visit crowmuseum.org.

Pollo Campero Welcomes Futbol Fans

The Guatemalan-born fast-casual restaurant known for its flavorful fried and roasted chicken, Pollo Campero is making it even easier for futbol fans to join the soccer celebrations this summer. Now through July 31, while supplies last, guests can purchase a limited-edition Pollito Campeón plush. A select number of plushes feature a golden soccer ball, and the 5,000 lucky guests who unwrap a golden Pollito Campeón will win free Campero for a year — the largest giveaway in the brand’s history.

Campero is also making sure fans are properly fueled this summer with its limited-time Goooool menu offerings for watch parties of any size. Goooool Box – three pieces of fried dark meat chicken, four Campero Nuggets with sauce, a side of fries and a signature drink for $12; Goooool Bundle – 22 pieces of roasted, fried or mixed dark meat chicken with four family sides and 12 rolls or tortillas, starting at $63, feeding 8 to 12 people; and Goooool Catering Bundle – 50 pieces of fried and/or roasted chicken with three catering sides, 50 mini churros, 25 dinner rolls or 50 tortillas and four limited-edition cups for $259.

Futbol has always been more than a sport for Campero. It is something passed down through families, generation to generation, just like the famous Campero recipes. With the soccer menu offerings and giveaway, Campero continues to give fans and families a reason to gather, celebrate and make this tournament one to remember during this once-in-a-generation cultural moment.

Along with the Goooool menu offerings, guests can add a limited-edition soccer-themed cup for $5 and get unlimited refills. There’s also a tournament bracket with perforated coupons tucked in for fans who love a good deal as much as a good goal. Soccer menu pricing and availability vary by location. Please visit campero.com for more info.

Twin Peaks Holds Sweepstakes

During this summer of soccer, Twin Peaks is turning every match into a full-scale fan experience with its “Go for Goal Giveaway” sweepstakes and high-energy lodge activations built around one of the world’s biggest sporting events. Fans can enter the “Go for Goal Giveaway” sweepstakes at TwinPeaksSoccer.com for the chance to win exclusive soccer-themed experiences tied to select U.S. host cities. Guests can unlock bonus entries through in-lodge activations and daily codes during visits throughout the tournament.

Select Twin Peaks locations will also feature limited-time match-day food and drink specials designed for sharing, snacking and group viewing occasions. Specials include Smash Burger Sliders (stacked smashed beef patties topped with melted American cheese, caramelized onions, house-made honey mustard and pickles on toasted slider buns). Triple Play dip samplers (mix and match three house-made favorites like Avocado Smash, Chipotle Queso, Fire Roasted Salsa, Black Bean Dip, Smoked Sriracha Pimento Cheese and Roasted Garlic Hummus).

Drink specials include Spicy Margaritas crafted with Casamigos Blanco tequila, pineapple juice and Tajín chili-lime seasoning; and ice-cold 22-oz. Michelob ULTRA drats served in Twin Peaks’ signature frosted mugs. Combined with wall-to-wall TVs, passionate fan crowds and a scratch-made kitchen known for hand-smashed burgers and smoked-and-grilled wings, Twin Peaks delivers the kind of electric match-day atmosphere fans look for during major international sporting moments like FIFA World Cup.

Snooze Eatery-Summer of Soccer Dallas

Snooze Eatery is turning match day into brunch day with the launch of its limited-time Brunch Goals menu, available at select locations in Dallas and other cities. Inspired by the energy of the international soccer tournament season, the lineup brings globally inspired pancakes and beverages to the table, each designed around countries competing on the world stage and the cultures represented in Snooze’s host cities.

Dallas guests can enjoy limited-time offerings like Dulce de Leche Banana Pancakes (Argentina); Lingonberry Lemon Ricotta (Sweden); Yuzu Matcha Wave (Japan); English Toffee Kick (England); and Buenos Aires Spritz (Argentina).

Dallas Museum of Art Global Collections

The Dallas Museum of Art is eager to welcome soccer fans from around the world to experience its free global collection this summer during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In honor of the nine matches hosted in Dallas, the DMA is partnering with the viral social media account “Art But Make It Sports” to highlight the intersection of art and athletics. LJ Rader, author and mastermind behind the matchups of modern sports moments with their fine art doppelgängers, will curate an Instagram collaboration between the @dallasmuseumart and @artbutmakeitsports throughout the Dallas FIFA run, pairing stills from the Dallas matches and artworks from the DMA’s collection. Rader will also take the DMA stage on July 12 for an Arts & Letters Live discussion on his debut book, a compilation of his signature art versus sports face-offs, as well as his process for discovering these look-alikes. Tickets are on sale now!

As a cornerstone of Dallas’ cultural community and the anchor of the Dallas Arts District, the DMA is a must-add to any incoming soccer fanatic’s itinerary. From May 30 to July 19, our Eagle Family Plaza outdoor food kiosk will transform into Sideline, a temporary pop-up where you can beat the heat with dirty sodas, soft serve margaritas and loaded ice cream sundaes while you enjoy music and lawn games. Sideline is just steps away from the Klyde Warren Park Fan Zone, where you can watch the soccer matches. When you’re ready to cool off, head inside the Museum to explore masterpieces from around the world. Sideline is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until July 19, and will open on the Fourth of July from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Museum’s global collection holds works from every cultural cornerstone, so visitors from across the globe are sure to find a piece of themself represented across the 5,000 years of history on view. To help visitors make their Dallas experience a masterpiece between matches, the DMA is publishing special-edition self-guided tours and scavenger hunts highlighting the greatest hits across its 25,000 works of art, from Georgia O’Keeffe’s and Frederic Edwin Church’s mesmerizing paintings to ancient artifacts from around the world. Guests can also expect to see soccer-themed art-making activities on select days, and special on-site and digital activations like our new selfie wall. Also on view through the Dallas matches are the special exhibitions Samurai to the Imperial Court: Japanese Metalwork and X Marks the Spot: Contemporary Screenprinting at Brand X Editions, which can be added onto free general admission for $20 each. Visit dma.org for more information.

Blue Goose Cantina Serving LTO Futbol Cocktails

The world’s biggest soccer celebration is bringing global energy to North Texas this summer, and Blue Goose Cantina is getting in on the action with a lineup of limited-time cocktails inspired by some of the sport’s most passionate nations. From June 11 through July 19, guests can raise a glass to international fútbol fandom with four festive, photo-worthy cocktails available for just $10 each at all eight Blue Goose Cantina locations in North Texas. The limited-time lineup includes: British Beer Shandy (England); Argentinian Blue (Argentina); Netherlands Orange (Netherlands); and USA Boom (United States).

With North Texas preparing to welcome fans from around the globe, Blue Goose Cantina is giving locals and visitors alike another reason to gather, cheer and celebrate throughout the summer. Whether guests are watching matches with friends, enjoying a patio happy hour or simply embracing the international excitement sweeping the region, these cocktails offer a spirited way to join the festivities. Along with these spirited fútbol-inspired cocktails, guests can continue enjoying the Blue Goose Cantina favorites they know and love, including sizzling fajitas, homemade tortillas, enchiladas, tacos and more.

To find your nearest Blue Goose Cantina, please visit bluegoosecantina.com.