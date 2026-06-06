Adult Getaways in Grapevine, Texas

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GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (June 4, 2026) – Grapevine is the ideal destination in North Texas for refreshing adult getaways and day trips this Summer. Located on the shores of Lake Grapevine and home to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, this Vintage Texas destination offers exciting attractions, a thriving food and wine scene, shopping and lakeside adventures – all in a three-mile radius.

Stay in any of Grapevine’s more than 20 hotels, including the boutique Hotel Vin and luxury Gaylord Texan Resort. Enjoy live music every night of the week to complete an entertaining grown-up getaway.

GROWN-UP FUN:

Urban Wine Trail : Sip and savor while exploring Grapevine’s nine award-winning winery tasting rooms on Historic Main Street. Each winery hosts unique events throughout the summer, including Messina Hof’s Pretty in Pink Rosé Soirée, Barrels & BBQ and French Fries & French Wines, Mimosa Mania Sundays at Landon Winery and trivia nights at Red Dirt Cellars.

Historic Main Street : Discover charming boutiques and enjoy local cafés, bistros, art galleries and live music seven days a week.

Patio hopping : Spend a warm Summer evening sipping brew on the patios at Three Barrels Beer Garden , Hoppin’ and Hop & Sting Brewery . Beat the heat at Esparza’s Restaurante Mexicano , the Margarita Capital of Texas and sip craft cocktails at Third Rail Bar , located inside Harvest Hall, while enjoying live music and games.

Secretive Speakeasies : Magnum is discreetly hidden behind a phone booth at Hotel Vin. Enter and uncover an intimate cocktail bar that transports guests to the Prohibition era. Tucked underneath Hotel Vin is Cave Society , an underground wine cave for tastings with a swanky ambiance. Cozy vibes and craft cocktails at Dusk lure guests underground at Gaylord Texan Resort.

Grapevine Vintage Railroad Disco Wine Train: Climb aboard Grapevine Vintage Railroad for a special, adults-only excursion this Summer. Break out the disco attire for the 4 th Annual Disco Wine Train, where guests can enjoy wine, music and dancing while riding the rails in style on Friday, July 17.

Grapevine Main LIVE ! : Enjoy a complimentary outdoor concert series at Peace Plaza, in front of Grapevine Main Station, on Friday and Saturday nights in May and June at 7:30 p.m. The 2026 Spring Grapevine Main LIVE! lineup features:

o Friday, June 5: STREETZ | Doobie Brothers Tribute

o Saturday, June 6: King George | George Strait Tribute

o Friday, June 12: Little Queen | Heart and Fleetwood Mac Tribute

o Saturday, June 13: Chasin U | Morgan Wallen Tribute

o Friday, June 19: Zack King Band | Country, Rock & Pop Music

o Saturday, June 20: Neon Prophets | 90s Country Cover Band

o Friday, June 26: Milagro | Texas Tribute to Santana

o Saturday, June 27: Antebellum | Lady A Tribute

AMERICA250 CELEBRATIONS:

Gaylord Texan Resort : Celebrate America250 all Summer with America’s 250th Birthday Bash on Saturday nights, featuring DJs, a silent disco, strolling entertainers and a patriotic-themed atrium light show. The resort will also showcase Mount Rushmore and Statue of Liberty sculptures located in the resort’s center atrium.

July 4 th America250 Golden Jubilee Fireworks Show : Enjoy a classic Summer tradition on the shores of Lake Grapevine! This year’s fireworks Show will be dedicated to the 50 years of leadership from Grapevine’s Honorable Mayor William D. Tate and America250. The show starts Saturday, July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

USA 250 th Celebration: Enjoy a free family-friendly celebration honoring 250 years of the United States at Peace Plaza in Historic Grapevine on Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature a patriotic program, live music, food and activities for all ages.

Celebrate America Wine Walk: Celebrate America250 on July 2nd with a Wine Walk on Grapevine’s Historic Main Street. Experience a flight of three wines at five wineries, as well as a limited-edition souvenir glass! Walk up sales available July 2 for $50. This Wine Walk is in partnership with Wild Wild Westie, a dance event and competition at the Hyatt Regency DFW from July 2 – 5.

OUTDOOR ADVENTURES & ACTIVITIES:

Chicken N Pickle : Grab a paddle, hit the court and practice your pickleball game this Summer. Visitors can also enjoy yard games and a full-service restaurant and beer garden.• Lake Grapevine : Enjoy fishing and paddle boarding and other Lake Grapevine adventures, including WhoaZone, a floating obstacle course with trampolines, slides and more! • Parks & Trails : Along Lake Grapevine, there are more than nine miles of scenic hiking and biking trails. Enjoy a picnic or a game of frisbee at one of the destination’s beautiful parks, complete with playgrounds and open green spaces.

Grab a paddle, hit the court and practice your pickleball game this Summer. Visitors can also enjoy yard games and a full-service restaurant and beer garden.• Enjoy fishing and paddle boarding and other Lake Grapevine adventures, including WhoaZone, a floating obstacle course with trampolines, slides and more! • Along Lake Grapevine, there are more than nine miles of scenic hiking and biking trails. Enjoy a picnic or a game of frisbee at one of the destination’s beautiful parks, complete with playgrounds and open green spaces. Botanical Garden at Heritage Park: Take a scenic walk through one of Grapevine’s hidden gems, featuring lush gardens, vibrant flowers and tranquil ponds.

To book your adult getaway in Grapevine and find event tickets and additional information about hotels and attractions, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com.