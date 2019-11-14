Hyatt Regency San Antonio Celebrates Holidays

Stay On The Riverwalk This Holiday Season

Are you ready to get into the holiday spirit? Thinking about a festive road trip? San Antonio has an amazing light display on the River Walk, that’s a must see for all ages. Hyatt Regency San Antonio has a location that puts you in the center of the holiday festivities.

San Antonio, Texas – (November 12, 2019) – Hyatt Regency San Antonio, located on the famous River Walk and just steps away from The Alamo, provides a memorable holiday escape for travelers. Throughout the season, guests can find rates starting at $169 to enjoy the city’s holiday festivities.

“The holiday season is truly a magical time on the San Antonio River Walk with the sparkling display that lights up the waterway every year,” said Philip Stamm, Area Vice President and General Manager of Hyatt Regency San Antonio. “With our ideal location, guests can step right outside our doors and be immersed in the beauty and wonder of this gorgeous holiday attraction.”

Holiday River Parade

While staying at Hyatt Regency San Antonio, travelers have direct access to the River Walk’s annual holiday light display. The day after Thanksgiving the light display will be turned on. Lights will remain on every evening through January 13, 2020. It features more than 100,000 lights, which amounts to 2,250 strings of lights, draped over the trees that line the River Walk. The hotel also has front-row seats for the city’s annual Ford Holiday River Parade. The festive parade will float by the property the evening of Friday, November 29th. Tickets for the parade can be purchased on Eventbrite.

The hotel is the ideal starting point to for travelers to explore the entertainment, culture, and history of San Antonio. From the moment guests walk into Hyatt Regency San Antonio’s front entrance, they are greeted with the excitement of the River Walk, which can be immediately seen through spanning atrium windows, as well as a river-inspired fountain that flows through the lobby. The hotel features 630 well-appointed guestrooms, which each include floor-to-ceiling windows providing panoramic views of downtown San Antonio.

About Hyatt Regency San Antonio

The property features 630 guestrooms providing panoramic views of the city and its iconic attractions. On the rooftop there’s a heated swimming pool and sundeck, and a Hyatt StayFit Gym. Guests can enjoy a variety of delicious dining options at Q Kitchen ǀ Bar, “grab and go” options from MKT Place, and an on-site Starbucks. The hotel is also home to popular river-side dining options. Grab a bite or drink at Mad Dogs British Pub and On the Bend Oyster Bar and Lounge. Located in the hotel’s atrium, DASA Spa on the River Walk features relaxing and therapeutic treatments. Spoil yourself with a hot stone massages, rejuvenating body wrap or spend the day with a packaged spa “journeys.”

Hyatt Regency San Antonio boasts 40,000 square-feet of function space. That includes two ballrooms, 21 meeting rooms, and the on-site Hyatt Regency Conference Center. The hotel is also home to La Vista Terrace, the only outdoor event space overlooking The Alamo. To learn more, call 210 222 1234 or visit HyattRegencySanAntonio.com.

