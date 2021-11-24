“Hamilton” Performance Canceled by Breakthrough COVID Cases

Facebook

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) was forced to cancel the Nov. 23 performance of “Hamilton” after finding breakthrough Covid cases in the company. Ticket holders for that performance can still see the mega musical hit, at an added 7:30 p.m. performance Sunday, Dec. 5.

Those ticketholders unable to attend the rescheduled performance at the Music Hall at Fair Park are entitled to refunds or exchanges. DSM season subscribers should contact the box office at 1-866-276-4884 or email [email protected] for assistance. Other ticketholders should contact their original point of purchase to receive refunds or exchanges.

Parking problems have plagued DSM’s production of “Hamilton” during the first few weeks of the show’s three-week run. These issues are partly caused by competing events in other parts of the park. DSM’s Facebook page has been filled with angry comments from ticketholders who weren’t able to park and walk to the Music Hall in time to be seated before the show. Some even complained of missing the first three numbers in the musical instead of just the first one, due to ushers being unable to unlock doors.

“Hamilton” Draws Crowds–and Parking Woes

After seeing the show at an earlier performance, I can certainly vouch for the large crowds both in the parking lot and the theater. We were grateful to arrive in plenty of time, since it seemed like an unusually large number of latecomers were still searching for their seats well into the first act. It’s distracting for those trying to watch the action onstage and not just in front of you.

DSM posted that all remaining performances of “Hamilton” were scheduled to go on as planned. Hopefully ticketholders have taken notice of how important it is to arrive earlier than usual for this blockbuster musical. That’s especially true during the holiday season when Fair Park hosts other popular events such as Enchant Christmas on the Esplanade.

This was my second time to see Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” and I appreciated it even more than the first time. Everyone in the Angelika Company is terrific, especially Edred Utomi as a charming, charismatic Alexander Hamilton. Josh Tower was also strong as his rival, Aaron Burr. Paul Oakley Stovall’s portrayal of George Washington was especially impressive, as he displayed a relaxed, often jovial side of the usually stern-visaged Father of our Country.

David Park is delightful as Thomas Jefferson, and also appears in a smaller role as Marquis de Lafayette. The crowd’s favorite was King George, hilariously played by Peter Matthew Smith. Each time His Majesty appears in his royal robes and crown, bemoaning the upstart colonists, the audience howls with laughter. Also great are the ladies playing the three Schuyler Sisters (Zoe Jensen as Eliza, Stephanie Umoh as Angelica, and Olivia Puckett as Peggy + Maria Reynolds).

Dazzling Choreography

Extraordinary ensemble dancers appear throughout the show, and provide a seamless background to each new scene. While Lin-Manuel Miranda’s soaring music is justifiably celebrated, the dazzling choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler also deserves our praise.

“Hamilton” runs through Dec. 5, a date that now features two performances (due to the rescheduled show) instead of closing after the Sunday matinee. The Music Hall is located at 909 1st Avenue in Fair Park. The entrance to their parking lot is Gate 5. If you’re planning to attend one of the remaining performances, please go early! You don’t want to be stuck in traffic when the curtain goes up. For ticket information or updated information, please visit dallassummermusicals.org.