Know Before You Go: Mansfield Hometown Holidays 2021

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

MANSFIELD, Texas — The City of Mansfield’s annual Hometown Holidays returns in December as a two-day celebration kicking off on Friday! Wear your ugly holiday sweater, put on your elf ears or your Christmas lights necklace and bring the family to Mansfield Hometown Holidays to get in the Christmas spirit!

From Dec. 3-4, visitors can ring in the holiday season with games presented by the Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Merry Midway, live entertainment at The LOT Downtown (110 S. Main St.), carnival rides and more. There might not be “real snow” in Mansfield but be sure not to miss sliding down the snow hill on Friday.

Here’s what’s in store for both days of Hometown Holidays and what you need to know before you go:

FRIDAY, DEC. 3 (5 TO 9 P.M.)

Day one of Hometown Holidays features our annual tree lighting! The tree will be placed at The LOT Downtown and the lighting ceremony will begin at roughly 6:30 p.m. Immediately following the tree-lighting ceremony will be a dazzling fireworks show.

Here’s what else awaits visitors on day one of Hometown Holidays:

Sliding down the snow hill (on Friday, Dec. 3 only!)

Live entertainment at The LOT Downtown

Photos with Santa Claus across from The LOT Downtown on Main Street (bring a camera!)

Holiday market with art vendors and food trucks

Games presented by the Merry Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Midway

Ferris wheel

Carousel

Craft corner

Petting zoo (on Friday, Dec. 3 only!)

SATURDAY, DEC. 4 (10 A.M. TO 9 P.M.)

Day two of Hometown Holidays is an all-day affair! Here’s what to expect:

Graceland Ninjaz (7 p.m.) and other live entertainment at The LOT Downtown

Photos with Santa Claus (only from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4)

Holiday market with art vendors and food trucks

Games presented by the Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Merry Midway

Ferris wheel

Carousel

Craft corner

PASSES & TICKETS For Hometown Holidays 2021

There are multiple ticket options for Hometown Holidays 2021. Those who want unlimited rides on the ferris wheel and carousel for both days, as well as the snow hill, which will only be available on day one, should purchase a $30 unlimited pass. Those interested in unlimited rides but for just one day should purchase the $20 unlimited pass that corresponds with their attendance date. Individual rides on the ferris wheel, carousel and snow hill cost $5. All games presented by the Methodist Mansfield Medical

Center Merry Midway will be free to play.

Unlimited passes and individual ride tickets can be purchased online or during the event at the ticket area located along Main Street outside of the Farr Best Theater. Those who purchase online must bring their receipts to the ticket area to receive wristbands. Tickets can be purchased here.

PARKING & ROAD CLOSURES

Main Street in Historic Downtown Mansfield will face closures beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. The road will reopen completely by roughly 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

Broad Street will face closures on both sides of Main Street beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

Those closures will end at roughly 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Detour signs will be placed near the Broad Street closures.

Check this map for more information about road closures and to see available parking options.

Several streets in and around Historic Downtown Mansfield will be temporarily designated for one-way parking. If you park on a street near the event, please observe the signage that will be installed and park on the appropriate side of the road.