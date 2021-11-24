Mansfield Police Breach Residence After 3+ Hour Standoff

26 shares Facebook

Shooting In Mansfield Leads To Standoff In Holland Estates

4:45: Mansfield PD Official Statement:

Here’s an update to a situation from earlier today in the area of Holland Road and Fannin Lane. We had to get all the facts in and ensure our officers were safe as they made entry to investigate this incident.

Around 11:30 a.m. today, Wednesday, we responded to a man with a gun call in the 700 block of Fannin Lane. Patrol officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced deceased inside a neighbor’s garage.

Officers quickly determined that a nearby residence may be involved. When they approached the house, officers heard what appeared to be a gunshot coming from inside the residence. This became a barricaded suspect in a residence and officers obtained a search warrant. When they made entry into the location, they found an adult man, also deceased inside the location.

We ask that you keep the victim’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

Earlier this morning Mansfield Police officers were dispatched to the Holland Estates neighborhood in the 700 block of Fannin Lane around 11:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

Mansfield Police department confirmed that one person involved in the incident was pronounced dead. Officers set up a command post and surrounded a residence where a person of interest was barricaded inside.

Traffic was shutdown on N. Holland Road as Mansfield Police Department and S.W.A.T responded. Police attempted to make contact with the suspect via phone, as well as loudspeaker announcements for several hours. Neighbors were told to stay inside while police worked on a peaceful resolution.

Shortly after 3 p.m. teams breached the residence, where they discovered a male subject not moving by the front door. Primary and secondary searches did not discover any other individuals in the residence. At this time, we’re waiting on more details as to what led to the shooting.

At this time Criminal Investigation Division is on the scene and we’re waiting for more information to be released.