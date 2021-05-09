“Wicked” Kicks Off DSM 2021-22 Season Aug. 3-Sept. 5

Share via: 0 Shares 0





“Wicked the Musical” returns to Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) to kick off their 2021-22 season at the Music Hall at Fair Park Aug. 3-Sept. 5.

DSM and Broadway Across America (BAA) announced the return of the blockbuster musical as season opener for the Germania Insurance Broadway Series, presented by DSM. Tickets go on sale to the public May 21.

Single tickets for ”Wicked” start at $29 (pricing subject to change), available online at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-982-2787. DSM subscribers can purchase tickets now; visit dallassummermusicals.org/tickets/season-tickets/. Sign up for DSM eNotes at shows.broadwayacrossamerica.com/dsm-enotes. For groups of ten or more, call (214) 426-4768 or email [email protected]

“Wicked” First Touring Broadway Show Since Pandemic

“We couldn’t be more honored and thrilled to present ‘Wicked,’ not just as a return engagement in Dallas, but also as the first Broadway show to resume performances in the U.S.,” says Ken Novice, DSM president. “It’s a poignant moment for our industry, our organization, and audiences that we will always cherish, coming out of such a challenging year as this past one. ‘Wicked’ shows us there’s no place like home – and we can’t think of a better way to welcome home our Broadway shows at the Music Hall than with this long-running, award-winning fan favorite!”

DSM is working in consultation with local government and public health officials to open its doors and welcome patrons safely back to the theater. They will observe increased safety protocols in the Music Hall at Fair Park, adhering to governmental and other health expert guidance that allow for reopening at full capacity. Masks will be required at all times when in the venue. Please visit dallassummermusicals.org/tickets/covid19resources/ for information.

Broadway sensation “Wicked” looks at what happened in the Land of Oz from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman who’s born with emerald-green skin. She’s smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possesses an extraordinary talent. When she meets a popular bubbly blonde,, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships. Until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

The musical’s thrilling score includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good.” Hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage,” “Wicked” was praised by NBC Nightly News as “the most successful Broadway show ever.”

Wicked Fifth Longest Running Show on Broadway

Now the fifth longest running show in Broadway history, “Wicked” is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, “Wicked” has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world, and seen by over 60 million people.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, “Wicked” has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The touring production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. The show is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

Dallas Summer Musicals Inc. (DSM) has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences since 1941. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, DSM promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, DSM relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the beautiful historic theatre, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs.

DSM season sponsors include Germania Insurance, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8. For more information about Dallas Summer Musicals, please visit DallasSummerMusicals.org.

