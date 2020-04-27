H-E-B Expands Hours, Eases Product Limits

New H-E-B Hours Start Today

Starting today, April 27, H-E-B stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. until further notice.

H-E-B says “With an improving supply chain and stronger product availability, our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while providing the products they want at our everyday low prices. Along with our new hours, we continue to ease product limits on many items and customers will start to notice many popular departments reopen, such as our bakery, deli and floral departments.”

Most H-E-B Pharmacies will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and their normal weekend hours.

While the hours are extended, H-E-B continues to enforce enhanced cleaning and social distancing procedures.

“We have dedicated teams of Partners and COVID Action Managers who are trained to ensure sanitation and social distancing procedures are properly followed. All Partners in customer-facing roles are required to wear masks. This includes Partners in all parts of our business that are in close contact as well as vendors.”

Stores may continue to limit entry to prevent overcrowding. All stores will have Plexiglass partitions at all checkstands, and employees will be deep cleaning and sanitizing of stores and hard surfaces as well as fuel stations throughout the day. Contactless H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery will continue to be offered.

All H-E-B convenience stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

H-E-B Fuel stations, will open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday. All fuel pumps are open 24 hours with credit card.

Is H-E-B requiring customers to wear a mask?

H-E-B strongly encourages customers to wear masks while in its stores. Some cities have passed laws requiring the use of masks while in public, H-E-B will follow those regulations. Partners as well as customers must wear a proper face covering to enter stores in cities where the law requires people to wear masks while in public.

