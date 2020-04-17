City of Red Oak Requires Masks With Amended Order

Red Oak- Yesterday, Dallas County announced they were requiring masks to be worn by employees of essential businesses and visitors to essential businesses. Red Oak Mayor, Mark Stanfill, has amended the Red Oak shelter in place order to also require face coverings. The order goes into effect at midnight tonight and runs through May 11.

In addition, Red Oak has extended their shelter in place order to May 11, 2020. The Mayor reminds residents wearing a mask does not eliminate the need for social distancing. It’s still important to stay six feet apart and wash hands thoroughly.

As of 4/16/2020 Ellis County reported Red Oak has eleven positive cases of COVID-19.

You can view the full order:

Amended Order 04.17.2020

If you need a mask check Facebook, Etsy, and Nextdoor for people in your area that are making and selling handmade masks. Also, there are man no sew options available on YouTube.

Save

Comments

comments