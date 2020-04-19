Walmart Requiring Associates Wear Masks, Face Coverings

Associates At Walmart, Sams Club Required To Wear Masks

In an effort to protect customer and associates, Walmart will require all associates to wear a mask or face covering beginning Monday April 20, 2020. The new mask policy will be in effect at all stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, as well as in their corporate offices.

From Walmart: The CDC now recommends wearing face coverings in public settings, including grocery stores, to help curb the spread of the virus. Although most state and local governments do not mandate the use of face coverings in public settings, the CDC has reported that recent studies show a significant portion of individuals with the virus lack symptoms and can transmit the virus. With this knowledge, we believe it is simply in everyone’s best interest to use masks or face coverings to curb the spread of this disease.

With the new policy Walmart says associates can provide their own face mask/covering as long as it meets certain guidelines. Alternatively, Walmart will provide a mask after associate’s pass their health screen and temperature check.

While Walmart isn’t currently requiring shoppers to wear masks or face coverings, they do say they “will be encouraging customers and members to wear face coverings when they shop with us.”

Special Pickup Time slots for Seniors & High Risk

Also, Walmart has launched a special pickup time slot for seniors and those considered high risk by the CDC. Daily from 7 to 8 a.m. is reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Shoppers should look for the new prompt on Walmart.com/grocery that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as ‘At Risk Only’ and allows those who are eligible to opt in.

Please be aware Walmart is still limiting the number of certain items like paper goods, diapers, etc. Check with your local Walmart to see what products are being limited.

If you’re looking for employment, Walmart is hiring 150,000 associates. There are two easy ways for candidates to apply: visiting careers website or by texting ‘jobs’ to 240240.

Save

Comments

comments