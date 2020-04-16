Dallas County Order Requires Masks for Essential Businesses, Visitors

Mandatory Masks For Dallas County Essential Employees, Etc.

DALLAS- Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced an amendment to the Safer at Home order. It requires all Dallas County essential employees, visitors to the businesses and anyone riding public transportation to wear a face covering.

“We must all limit unnecessary trips. Each trip carries some risk to you, your family and the public at large. To better protect you and our frontline heroes, we are requiring all visitors to essential businesses, essential business employees and riders of public transportation to wear a cloth covering starting Saturday. There are a lot more cars on the roads this week. That’s a concern. If a few of us slack off on making good personal responsibility decisions we not only put #publichealth at risk but are prolonging this for ourselves and everyone,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins

The amended Dallas County order requires that anyone (over the age of 2) patronizing an Essential Business shall to the greatest extent possible cover their nose and mouth. Additionally, employees at an Essential Business must cover their nose and mouth. Essential Businesses are authorized to refuse entry to anyone not following these requirements. This new mandatory mask precaution goes into goes into effect Friday, April 17th at 11:59 p.m.

Full Order April 16 Dallas County Order

Enforcement of Dallas County Mandatory Mask Precaution

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the Dallas County Fire Marshal’s Office, and other

peace officers, are hereby authorized to enforce this Order. A violation of this order may

be punishable through criminal or civil enforcement. A violation of this Order is a

misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000 and/or confinement in jail for a

term not to exceed 180 days.

Dallas County FAQ’s Face Covering

What is a cloth face covering?

A cloth face covering is a material that covers the nose and mouth. It can be secured to

the head with ties or straps or simply wrapped around the lower face. It can be made of

a variety of materials, such as cotton, silk, or linen. A cloth face covering may be factorymade or sewn by hand or can be improvised from household items such as scarfs, Tshirts, sweatshirts, or towels.

What can I use to cover my face?

Acceptable, reusable face covering options for the general public include:

Homemade face covering

Bandana

Scarf

Tightly woven fabric, such as cotton t-shirts and some types of towels

