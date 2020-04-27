COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County Increase By 91, 2 New Deaths

Dallas County Numbers Continue To Climb As Governor Unveils More Reopening Plans

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am April 27, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 91 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,105, including 84 deaths.

The additional deaths being reported today include:

-A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and who had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Richardson, who had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 84 total deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today’s numbers do not take into account any cases from labs that were closed on Sunday. After we see numbers for tomorrow and Wednesday, we should get a glimpse into which way this week is trending. I’m hopeful the Governor’s announcement of the additional businesses he wants to open will be in alignment with the CDC, Public Health Authorities and the Epidemiology and Infectious Disease Departments of DFW, Harris County and other Texas urban area hospital systems. The CDC, public health and medical and hospital communities are already aligned and I’m following their lead. I believe a science-based approach gives us our best opportunity to save lives and open the economy in a way that will keep it open,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

