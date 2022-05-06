Grapevine to Host 38th Annual Main Street Fest: A Craft Brew Experience

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS – (May 6, 2022) – The magic of Main Street Fest is back, and better than ever! Bring the whole family to historic Grapevine, Texas, to enjoy three fun-filled days of breathtaking outdoor shows and performances, a craft brew garden and wine pavilion, live music, carnival rides and a street fair with flair. The 38th Annual Main Street Fest: A Craft Brew Experience, presented by Bank of the West, is “Where Fun Comes to Play” May 20–22 along Historic Main Street, coinciding with American Craft Beer Week.

Nonstop Live Entertainment

New this year, Main Street Fest attendees will encounter an exciting lineup of internationally renowned street performers throughout the festival grounds, from the sword-fighting high-wire act Pirates of the Columbian Caribbean to U.K. illusionist magician Billy Kidd, circus entertainer Cate Great, Guinness World Record-holder Pogo Fred, stunt comedian Wacky Chad, the acrobatic Red Trousers Show and Big Bee the Transforming Robot Car. Additionally, a variety of musical acts will have all members of the family rockin’ and rollin’ from the Liberty Park Plaza Music Stage, sponsored by Gaylord Texan Resort, and Town Square Gazebo Stage, sponsored by Flyhomes. Musical guests include rock bands Mr. Inez and the Zack King Band, country crooners Mojo Brothers, Texas singer-songwriter Jon Christopher Davis, and Americana / blues singer Kerri Lick.

The Craft Brew Experience

In the Craft Brew Garden, attendees can discover the full Craft Brew Experience, sponsored by Gaylord Texan, featuring over 75 craft brews from 30 breweries across 15 states, including Grapevine’s very own Hop & Sting Brewing Co. This year’s experience will have something on tap for everyone—including a number of brews you won’t find anywhere else in Texas—as well as familiar favorites. Tickets for the Craft Brew Experience, available now, are separate from festival admission and include a souvenir Belgian-style tasting glass and eight 3-oz. tastings.

Tasting cards are $16 when purchased online prior to 5 p.m. Friday, May 20, or $20 at the festival. Attendees can also celebrate the fruit of the vine at the Grapevine Wine Pavilion, featuring premium wines from Grapevine’s Urban Wine Trail and award-winning wineries, as well as from around the world. Both wine and craft brews will be available to purchase by the glass at multiple locations throughout the festival grounds.

Family-Friendly Events and Activities

Main Street Fest caters to family-friendly fun! This year’s festival will offer plenty of parent- and kid-friendly activities, with tons of fun to discover along the Carnival midway, a Kidz Zone and all along Historic Main Street. Folks can take a spin on the Ferris wheel, catch thrills on the many carnival rides and try their luck along the midway games. After working up an appetite, they can top off their winnings with ice-cold drinks and classic festival bites like corn dogs, turkey legs, nachos, funnel cakes, snow cones and popcorn. In a new location, children can enjoy the Kidz Zone offering arts and crafts provided by 121 Community Church (come make a newspaper hat!) as well as interactive experiences with LEGOLAND Discovery Center and the Balloon Guy. Festival goers can walk across the Grapevine Vintage Railroad train platform to European-style food hall Harvest Hall, and for $3 visit the observation level of the Tower at Grapevine Main Station, located at 815 S. Main St., for a 150-foot-high bird’s eye view of festival grounds from the south end of Historic Main Street.

Shopping and Dining Along Historic Main Street

Each year, Main Street Fest brings in artisans and marketplace vendors from all over the metroplex, and beyond. Attendees can stroll Historic Main Street to find handmade treasures and unique gifts, as well as gourmet goodies highlighting all things Texas—from local honey to barbecue sauces, salsas, baked goods, candy, craft sodas and more. The flavors of the festival aren’t limited to street vendors though—guests can sit down and relax at any one of Historic Main Street’s famous restaurants, for full menu selections, from Esparza’s Tex Mex (“the Margarita Capital of Texas”) to Farina’s Winery & Café (try the spaghetti pizza) to the Chicago-style Weinberger’s Deli, with over 150 sandwiches—and many more. Additionally, the boutiques, galleries, jewelry stores and other shops lining Main Street will be open, offering special deals and incentives.

Tennis & Pickleball Tournament

The Main Street Fest Tennis & Pickleball Tournament, May 21 and 22, includes the $2,500 Open Single & Doubles events, as well as level-based singles, doubles, mixed doubles and parent/child events. Some of the best players in Texas and surrounding areas will be in attendance. Last year’s tournament hosted players from Southern Methodist University, Texas Christian University, University of North Texas, Louisiana State University and more. Tournaments will take place at Grapevine High School, located at 3223 Mustang Dr., Colleyville Heritage High School, located at 5401 Heritage Ave., Colleyville (Tennis) and Dove Park (Pickleball).

The 38th Annual Main Street Fest: A Craft Brew Experience, presented by Bank of the West, opens Friday, May 20 at 5 p.m. Festival hours are as follows: Friday, May 20, 5–11 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m.–11 p.m., and Sunday, May 22, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Adult tickets are $9. Tickets for children ages 6–12 and seniors (62+) are $5. Weekend passes are $20. Saturday, May 21, is Main Street Fest Armed Forces Day. All military personnel (retired and active) can receive $5 off admission that day, compliments of RBFCU (must present valid military ID for discount). This offer is good at admission gates only, not valid for tickets purchased online. And on Sunday, May 22, kids get in free (ages 12 and under) with a paid adult, courtesy of Grapevine Kids Dental and Orthodontics.

How to Get There

Main Street Fest is proud to partner with Trinity Metro TEXRail to offer festival goers a hassle-free way to get to and from the action. Attendees are encouraged to park at a TEXRail station and ride the train to the Grapevine / Main Street Station, which stops right in front of the festival entrance. Riders can park for free at a TEXRail station and ride right up to the festival, and avoid the hassle of finding parking. What’s more, patrons who use GoPass to purchase a TEXRail ticket will receive a 50 percent discount on their roundtrip ticket, plus, $2 off festival admission with proof of ridership.

For those who wish to drive, there will be two complimentary parking locations with complimentary shuttles. Lot 1 is located at Grapevine Mills, and will drop off at admission gate #2 (E. Texas and Smith Street). Lot 2 is located at the Grapevine Public Library and will drop off at the front entrance of Hotel Vin. Shuttles for these lots will run from 4:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

About Bank of the West

Bank of the West is proud to be an Independent Community Bank, headquartered in Grapevine and serving North Texas for more than three decades, helping to create flourishing communities by putting your dollars to work locally—with decisions made locally. Bank of the West is a member of the FDIC and presenting sponsor of the 38th Annual Main Street Fest.

Sponsors for this year’s festival include Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center, TEXRail Trinity Metro, Texas Ace Heating & Air, Flyhomes, Frost Bank, 121 Community Church, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Texas Gun Experience, Grapevine Golf Cars, T-Mobile and many more.

Social Media

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/MainStreetFestGrapevine

Twitter: @VisitGrapevine

Instagram: @VisitGrapevine

For more information about Grapevine or Main Street Fest, please visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com or email VisitorInfo@GrapevineTexasUSA.com.