Dallas Venues Offer Pool Time and Family Fun July 4th

Stay cool at these Dallas venues for a July 4th weekend filled with pool time, movies under the stars, rooftop views, and family fun.

Guests at the Hilton Anatole will enjoy JadeWaters, the hotel’s new resort-style pool. Perfect for a family staycation, it’s open all weekend from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Day passes are also available for JadeWaters via ResortPass. The Hilton Anatole also features Movie Nights under the stars July 3-5, plus daily appearances by Tilly the Elephant during the Charactger Breakfast series. The breakfast series is Thursday-Sunday from 9-10 a.m. at the Media Bar + Grill.

Monkey Bar on 9 at Tru by Hilton

Dallas’ new hot spot, the Monkey Bar on 9, sits high atop Tru by Hilton in the Design District. The rooftop bar offers 270-degree views of the Dallas skyline. Guests can enjoy cocktails like the signature Monkey Bar Mambo Taxi along with Tex-Mex bites in the sleek indoor-outdoor setting. Monkey Bar on 9 is located at 1949 N. Stemmons Freeway, and is open from 2 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 4.

Make a splash this Independence Day at Waterproof, the upscale lounge perched atop The Statler in the heart of downtown Dallas. On July 4, Waterproof invites guests to an unforgettable night of beats, bites and breathtaking fireworks — complete with a festive night swim under the stars.

Waterproof Upscale Lounge

Starting at 4 p.m., partygoers can fuel up at Waterproof’s special grab-and-go holiday station, serving up classic American favorites. Hot dogs ($8) or burgers ($13) with a bag of chips are perfect for poolside snacking. As the sun sets, the rooftop will come alive with high-energy EDM and House music by SAGE+ASHTAG, setting the tone for the night.

Throughout the party, guests can cool off with signature cocktails featuring LALO Tequila and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, while taking in the unbeatable view of the Fair Park Fourth fireworks display from one of the best vantage points in town.

Admission to the Waterproof Night Swim Pool Party is $30, but ladies who arrive before 5:30 p.m. can enter for free. For those looking to skip the line, VIP entry is available for $48, while groups can elevate their experience with a reserved table, section or cabana for $233. For more information and to make reservations, visit Eventbrite. For information, visit waterproof.com.

Scout, the go-to destination for food, fun and live entertainment inside The Statler in downtown Dallas, is turning up the volume on Saturday nights this July with a lineup of talented regional musicians. Kicking things off on Saturday, July 5 is Double Bear. The four-person indie-rock band from Dallas is known for its high-energy performances and genre-blending sound. Drawing inspiration from 1970s-era psychedelia and the gritty edge of 1990s Seattle rock, Double Bear layers in a distinctive Southern swagger that sets them apart on the Texas music scene.

Fairmont Dallas July 4th

The Fairmont Dallas is turning up the heat with luxe beats July 4. From 1 to 5 p.m. guests and locals alike are invited to kick off the holiday weekend with the ultimate poolside celebration. Visit the terrace rooftop, where a Junior Olympic-sized Pool overlooks Downtown Dallas’ iconic skyline, and a lush garden provides a serene getaway. A live DJ will keep the energy high, while attendees cool off with frozen cocktails, handcrafted mocktails, bubbly, and seasonal light bites like Watermelon Salad with Tajin and Chicken Caesar Wrap, available for purchase.

Access to the event is complimentary for hotel guests. For non-hotel guests, ResortPass offers the Day Pass, starting at $10 per child and $25 per adult. Enjoy full access to the Junior Olympic-sized pool, complete with chaise lounges, towels, shaded cabanas, WiFi, and friendly poolside service.

Keep the party going! The Pyramid Bar at the Fairmont Dallas offers a vibrant weekday Happy Hour, perfect for unwinding after a busy day. Sip on specially priced staple cocktails, like espresso martinis, mojitos and margaritas, draft beers, house wines, and select spirits. Choose from a variety of delicious bites, including Fairmont’s signature wings, short rib tostada, truffle fries, and poutine – a tribute to Fairmont’s Canadian roots. Visit the Pyramid Bar for Happy Hour on Friday, July 4. Fairmont Dallas is located at 1717 N. Akard Street in the heart of Downtown Dallas.

Westin Stonebriar Resort in Frisco

The Westin Stonebriar Resort in Frisco offers the perfect local escape for both families and couples, with festive, resort-style programming for guests throughout the weekend.

Highlights include: Evening movie on the event lawn; Afternoon foam parties at the pool on Saturday and Sunday; Live DJ at the pool all weekend; and Kendra Scott pop-up with Sonoma-Cutrer wine tastings on Saturday, July 5.

In addition, guests can relax at Well & Being Spa, play at Topgolf Swing Suite, and enjoy access to championship Tom Fazio-designed golf course. Day passes to the pool and select spa services are also available via ResortPass.