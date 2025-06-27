Duncanville ISD Schools Selected for Campus Leadership Program

Five Duncanville ISD schools have been selected to join The Holdsworth Center’s Campus Leadership Program. The two-year learning journey helps principals and their teams to become stronger leaders and drive positive change for students on their campuses.

The 2025 cohort includes S. Gus Alexander Jr. Elementary, GW Kennemer Middle School, Daniel Elementary, Duncanville High School Collegiate Academy, and Summit Education Center. This honor highlights Duncanville ISD’s dedication to empowering educators and improving student outcomes.

The Campus Leadership Program is a combination of executive coaching for principals, learning sessions with world-class faculty and real-world problem solving using the same continuous improvement methods often seen in Fortune 500 companies.

First, principals work to strengthen their leadership skills through learning sessions at the Campus on Lake Austin and executive coaching. Then they are joined by a team of campus leaders to learn new skills and practice them through simulations and role-play exercises. Field visits enrich the learning and show teams what is possible.

Together, the team learns continuous improvement methods and apply them to improving math outcomes for an underserved group at their school.

“By equipping principals and their leadership teams with the tools and support they need, we are driving meaningful change for students in the Duncanville community,” said Dr. Lindsay Whorton, President of The Holdsworth Center. “A great school needs more than a strong principal, it needs a united team of educators working together to deliver better outcomes for students. We’re excited to see what this new cohort achieves.”

The cohort also includes campuses from Corpus Christi, Los Fresnos, Lubbock, Texas City and Midland. The program is part of the Holdsworth Partnership, a multi-year investment designed to help school districts grow a strong bench of outstanding leaders at all levels.

The Holdsworth Center is a non-profit that builds stronger leaders for Texas public schools through world-class leadership programs. Since its founding in 2017, Holdsworth has served more than 1,900 educators in 89 school districts across Texas.

