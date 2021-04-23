37th Annual Main Street Fest Reimagined May 15 & 16

Share via: 0 Shares 0





GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (April 22, 2021) – Celebrate Historic Main Street’s 37th Annual

Main Street Fest “Reimagined,” presented by Bank of the West. Experience

European-style theatrical street performances with their gravity-defying stunts. Hear live

music performances on three intimate stages while enjoying craft brews and festival food

favorites. Wander the Activity Allies to leave your mark on a Gratuity Wall, participate in the Grapevine Escape, or visit the Game Garden to play an oversized game of checkers or chess.

Main Street Fest Has A New Look & Feel

European-style theatrical street performances will wow the crowds during their recurring half hour shows of circus stunts and tricks. Witness the high energy acrobatics of The Red

Trouser Show as they hold audiences in suspense while deftly balaninge on stilts and

juggling a myriad of objects and each other. Take in Rob & Miss Jane as they perform

rapid-fire circus stunts with humor and style. Enjoy the comedy of the Flyin’ Hawaiian

with her funny tales and her hula hoop spinning antics. Her Majesty’s Secret Circus Show

employs British wits and original comedy as they employ an arsenal of circus skills to save

the day. Hop on by to check out Pogo Fred as he defies gravity with 10-foot jumps on

super-sized pogo sticks.

Main Street Fest puts local businesses at the heart of the festival. Bistros, cafes and boutiques will extend their storefronts on to Main Street to provide alfresco dining and shopping experiences. More than 80 locally-owned shops with their uniquely crafted treasures will spill into Main Street.

The Craft Brew Experience, sponsored by Gaylord Texan Resort still will be taking place

and offers more than 50 craft brews from 11 states. Samples are served in a collectible

Belgian-style tasting glass. The 37th Annual Main Street Fest coincides with American Craft

Beer Week and will be the largest celebration of its kind in North Texas.

Admission to the 37th Annual Main Street Fest is FREE. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a

modified duty of care has been adopted to keep guests safe.

Touchless payments in the form of Magic Money will be introduced this year and will be used for festival food and drinks. Funds can be loaded onto a Magic Money app or Magic Money Gift Card, available for purchase from an onsite kiosk. Magic Money kiosks are located at various locations on Main Street. There is a $3.50 activation fee. Payment to Main Street restaurants can be made via cash or credit cards.

WHEN: Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Historic Downtown Grapevine on Historic Main Street

For more information about Grapevine or Main Street Fest, call 817.410.3185 or visit

GrapevineTexasUSA.com/MainStreetFest

