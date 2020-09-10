Texas Wines Contribute $13.1 Billion of Economic Value to the State of Texas

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS – (September 10, 2020) – Across the state of Texas, October is known as Texas Wine Month, a 31-day-long celebration of Texas wines and the Texas Wine Industry. Texas is the fifth-largest wine-producing state in the nation, with more than 400 wineries and over 5,000 acres of producing vineyard farmland. Wine enthusiasts from around the state and country are invited to come celebrate Texas Wine Month in Historic Grapevine, which kicks off at the Nash Farm Harvest Moon Supper celebrating the harvest moon.

Additional activities include live jazz and Grapevine wines on board the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The 28th Annual New Vintage Wine and Gallery Trail features multiple winery tasting rooms in Historic Downtown Grapevine, and visitors and residents alike have the unique opportunity to observe The Lone Star International Wine Competition. For more information on Texas Wine Month events, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/TexasWineMonth.

Nash Farm Harvest Moon Supper – Thursday, October 1, 6:30 p.m. at Nash Farm

Experience farm-fresh flavors of fall at the Nash Farm Harvest Moon Supper. Curated wine pairings will complement the 19th century-inspired farm menu. The Lone Star String Band will serenade guests as they dine at private tables spaced across the Farm’s meadow. The Harvest Moon Supper menu will include flavors of fall with many selections having been grown or produced on the Nash Farm. Living history culinary vignettes throughout the farmstead allow attendees to experience 19th century dishes. Culinary historians will be on hand to discuss historic food preparations and methods. Tickets are $75 per person. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit NashFarm.org.

Jazz Wine Train – Friday, October 2, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 4, Noon On Board the Grapevine Vintage Railroad

Enjoy jazz, Texas wine and a trip back in time on board the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The Jazz Wine Train includes tastings from each Grapevine winery tasting room, assorted hors d’oeuvres, a souvenir wine glass and live jazz entertainment. The Jazz Wine Train is sponsored by the Texas Department of Agriculture. Tickets are $62 per person. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/JazzWineTrains.

28th Annual New Vintage Wine and Gallery Trail – Saturday, October 3, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. In Historic Downtown Grapevine

The 28th Annual New Vintage Wine and Gallery Trail, sponsored by Southwest Dairy Farmers and the Texas Department of Agriculture, will take place on Saturday, October 3. New Vintage Wine and Gallery Trail Passports are $45 per person and include a souvenir wine glass, three (3) one-ounce (1 oz.) wine tastings and a food sample at each participating winery tasting room. Complimentary parking is available throughout Grapevine’s Historic District and at many of the winery locations. Passports will be available for pickup on Saturday, October 3, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Grapevine Visitor Information Center located at 636 S. Main St. Passports. We recommend advance purchase. Guests must be 21 years of age or older. For more information on events happening in Historic Grapevine and to purchase a Passport, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/NewVintage.

Participating Grapevine Winery Tasting Rooms Include:

Bingham Family Vineyards – 620 S. Main St.

Cross Timbers Winery – 805 N. Main St.

Grape Vine Springs Winery – 409 S. Main St.

Messina Hof Grapevine Winery – 201 S. Main St.

Sloan & Williams Winery – 401 S. Main St.

While strolling along Historic Main Street, guests can admire more than a dozen pieces of beautiful bronze works of art and murals along the Public Art Trail, and visit fine art galleries and working artist studios throughout the city. The following art galleries and studios are will be open and available for shopping and leisure throughout the event:

A Touch of Paris Art Gallery– 202 W. Wall St.

Giddens Gallery of Fine Art– 624 S. Main St.

Grand and Tower Galleries – 636 S. Main St.

Holder Dane Gallery & Art Studios – 701 S. Main St.

Grapevine Foundry – 701 S. Main St.

Palace Arts Center – 300 S. Main St.

Vetro Glassblowing Studio – 701 S. Main St.

37th Annual Lone Star International Wine Competition – Wednesday, October 28 and Thursday, October 29 at Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Join us for the 37th Annual Lone Star International Wine Competition in the State of Texas open to wines from all over the world. This exclusive event can be viewed live through the Grapevine Visitor Information Center’s showroom windows. Come watch as wines are judged in four categories (Texas, International, Limited Production and Label) by a panel of professional wine experts from Texas and California. After you have viewed the competition, visit local winery tasting rooms along the Urban Wine Trail for daily wine tastings located nearby in Historic Downtown Grapevine. The Lone Star International Wine Competition is hosted by the Texas Wine & Grape Growers Association. For more information, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/TexasWineMonth.

