Mo’ Bettahs in Mansfield Serves Authentic and Delicious Hawaiian Food

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Mo’ Bettahs in Mansfield is part of a rapidly expanding brand of fast-casual restaurants created by two brothers from Hawaii, Kimo and Kalani Mack. The entrepreneurial duo hoped to bring authentic flavors from their O’ahu island home to the mainland, and in 2008 they founded Mo’ Bettahs.

Offering a true taste of Hawaii, Mo’ Bettahs started in Utah, and has now grown to 65 locations in Utah, Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Kansas, and Nevada. FDN colleague Chris Waits and I recently enjoyed lunch at the Mo’ Bettahs location on Broad Street in Mansfield. They offer flavorful plate lunches with entrees like grilled teriyaki chicken, kalua pig, and katsu chicken.

Plate lunches also include a scoop of their trademark—and delicious—homemade macaroni salad, plus a scoop of either white or brown rice.

I ordered a lunch plate with shrimp tempura and pulled pork, while Chris ordered teriyaki chicken and beef. We also shared a very tasty teriyaki chicken pake salad. Each dish we tried at Mo’ Bettahs was flavorful and satisfying—just the way comfort food should be. For dessert, we also shared a cup of bite-sized Small Kine cookies. These yummy cookies are another addictive Hawaiian treat.

Affordable Prices

Prices at Mo’ Bettahs are very affordable, with mini plates starting at $9.99, regular size at $13.99, and “Ekolu” or “Da Big Boy” with three meats at $17.99. Taking friends to try the food and experience the authentic, fun culture at Mo’ Bettahs has gone to the top of my summer staycation list.

We were welcomed by Mo’ Bettahs District Manager Curtis Walker, who elaborated on the concept behind the restaurant’s success. The Mack brothers wanted to offer their guests more than great food. They also hope to spread aloha and share the island spirit with every plate. Their story or “Mo’ Olelo” is also printed on a wall plaque:

“At Mo’ Bettahs, we honor our ‘ohana and island upbringing. Our mother and aunties were wonderful cooks who always made sure there was enough for us and any other guest who might drop by. They cooked with real aloha, with a love of good food and a love for those who were eating with them. Aloha was shared, relationships strengthened, and the heart and “opu” (stomach) were happy.”

Mo’ Bettahs Mansfield Decor

The Mansfield location of Mo’ Bettahs is decorated with colorful surfboards, most of them made in Hawaii and all of them having touched Hawaiian waters. A descriptive plaque explains “We believe the “mana” (power) of the maker and the riders are in the boards.”

Why not treat your Dad and family to an authentic Hawaiian experience for Father’s Day this weekend? Mo’ Bettahs offers something for everyone—including any vegetarians in the family. The Mansfield restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 3020 E. Broad Street. They also offer take-out service, and we saw quite a few people picking up orders to-go on our recent visit. Call 682-477-3512 for information or visit mobettahs.com.

.