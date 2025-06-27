Aviator Nation x Texas Rangers Collection Hits Globe Life Field on June 27, 2025

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Rangers apparel

Los Angeles, CA – Great news, Rangers fans, Aviator Nation will unveil its first-ever MLB capsule collection alongside the Texas Rangers, bringing the brand’s signature aesthetic to Globe Life Field.

The collection officially debuts in-stadium from June 27th-July 2nd, during which fans will have the chance to experience the launch at an on-site activation located on the Main Concourse (Level 1), on the west side of Globe Life Field behind Section 106.

Shop exclusive, limited-edition Texas Rangers x Aviator Nation hoodies, sweatpants, and tees. at this pop-up, each piece is handmade in Los Angeles and designed to reflect the spirit of the Rangers with a style and comfort fans will want to live in.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Aviator Nation on this unique collection that celebrates Texas Rangers baseball,” said Travis Dillon, Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Texas Rangers. “This collaboration brings together two brands with loyal and passionate fans, and we’re excited to offer them something that’s not only stylish and authentic, but also truly limited-edition.”

Aviator Nation is rooted in American tradition with all the garments handmade in Los Angeles. The Aviator Nation x Texas Rangers collection blends the passion of baseball with the effortlessly cool, retro style that has made Aviator Nation a favorite.

guy in grey tshirt

“I grew up going to Texas Rangers games with my family.  My grandpa was the team doctor before my dad took over so I never missed a home game –  including spring training,” said Aviator Nation Founder and President, Paige Mycoskie. “We are stoked to launch our first MLB collection with my home team in Texas.”

Fans unable to attend the in-venue experience can still shop the new Aviator Nation x MLB capsule online at MLBShop.com and AviatorNation.com as each team’s collection launches throughout the season.

ABOUT AVIATOR NATION:

Aviator Nation is the inimitable 1970s-inspired California lifestyle brand founded by Paige Mycoskie in Venice Beach in 2006. Since launch, Aviator Nation has grown into a global lifestyle brand with 20 retail locations stocking the brand’s women’s, men’s and kids’ collections. Hand-made in the USA, Aviator Nation’s hoodies and sweatpants are the foundation of what we do, but our aim is to unite a tribe of passionate individuals who want to inspire the world. Creating products that reflect our values and highlight the beauty of imperfection is the dream combo. Through our products, we celebrate a time when music, surfing, and a love for community shaped our culture. Our mission is to keep this energy alive. Live. Love. Fly. www.aviatornation.com

Previous articleTequila Meets Texas Heat: Teremana Teams Up with the Rangers for a Home Run Ballpark Experience
Next articleDuncanville ISD Schools Selected for Campus Leadership Program
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.