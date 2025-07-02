DQ’s Blizzard Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Summer Flavors

Lordy, Lordy DQ’s Blizzard is celebrating 40!

This summer marks a legendary milestone for DQ® restaurants in Texas  as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic Blizzard® Treat – the spoonable  sensation that redefined frozen desserts in 1985 and has been flipping frowns into  smiles ever since.

Did You Know? Fun Facts About The Blizzard

 

 

Debut Year: The Blizzard® Treat was introduced in 1985.

Inventor: Samuel Temperato, a DQ franchisee from St. Louis, Missouri is credited with inventing the Blizzard Treat.

Instant Success: More than 100 million Blizzard Treats were sold in the first year.

Flavor Frenzy: More than 170 unique Blizzard Treat flavors created since launch.

Signature Move: Served upside down to showcase its thick, creamy texture — it’s not just a treat, it’s a tradition.

Iconic Red Spoon: Blizzard Treats are served with the iconic red spoon. The vibrant red spoon has become synonymous with the DQ Blizzard Treat.

  

“Generations of Texans have grown up with the Blizzard Treat as a summertime staple,”  said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “It’s more than a  treat, it’s part of our culture. On this anniversary we want to thank our loyal fans who  have made the Blizzard Treat a Texas favorite for four decades.”  

Since its debut, more than 170 unique Blizzard Treat flavors have delighted fans, from  candy-stuffed classics to indulgent royal creations. In 2003, Dairy Queen launched its  beloved Blizzard of the Month program, introducing limited-time flavors that keep fans  coming back for more.  

The 2025 summer Blizzard Treat menu includes:  

summer blizzards

  • S’mores Blizzard Treat 
  • Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat 
  • Confetti Cake Blizzard Treat 
  • NEW! Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat 
  • NEW! Mixing Bowl Mashup Blizzard Treat

Throughout the summer, DQ restaurants in Texas will celebrate with fan engagement  across Texas and special events at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®. Since 1984,  the Dairy Queen® brand has partnered with the organization to support treatments,  research and family-centered care.  

Miracle Treat Day®, the one-day event across the U.S., supports Children’s Miracle  Network Hospitals on Thursday, July 31. For each Blizzard® Treat purchased at  participating locations, $1 or more will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network  Hospitals. Enjoying a Blizzard Treat has never tasted so good!  

For 78 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans  enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about  Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’  Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook or  visit dqtexas.com

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council  

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along  with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a  leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’  Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The  Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas  and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for  the DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American  Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000  franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries. 

