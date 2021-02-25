THE SCIENCE OF GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Exhibition Debuts At Perot

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

DALLAS (Feb. 25, 2021) – How does one develop the ability to do 36 consecutive pull-ups using only their pinky fingers? What does it take for someone to create the world’s smallest stop-motion film? And what motivates someone to learn how to solve three Rubik’s Cubes simultaneously … whilst juggling?

Discover the marvels of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempts and the science (and secrets) behind their triumphs when The Science of Guinness World Records™ exhibition, presented by Highland Capital Philanthropies, makes its U.S. debut at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science on March 6, running through Sept. 6, 2021. Guests will learn what it takes to crash through these seemingly impossible ceilings, the physical and mental thresholds humans possess, and the scientific principles that explain their awe-inspiring feats. Dozens of engaging exhibits – from the largest Pac-Man videogame, to reaction competitions, speed drumming and a dance-a-thon – will challenge and encourage all ages to go behind the scenes and discover the discipline driving these fascinating accomplishments. The Science of Guinness World Records™ is supported locally by the Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District and, in part, by the City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs.

“It’s a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in not only the science but the fun, grit and tenacity that goes into breaking a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum. “Guests can learn about how their bodies react, focus and endure and how that knowledge can help them to become a record holder, too. Visitors can even try their own hand at record breaking through a variety of interactive challenges within a giant arcade.”

From the smallest stop-motion film (hint: it’s measured in nanometers), to the most drumbeats in one minute (2,400 beats or 40 beats per second!) to the longest moustache ever (14 feet) and the most consecutive pinky pull-ups (36), exhibition goers can discover some of the most astonishing record titles with opportunities to challenge themselves and others in pursuit of their own GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS glory.

“Our record holders are simply the most incredible people you’re ever going to meet,” said John Corcoran, director, Traveling Shows & GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Attraction Development. “They defy belief, and often seem to defy physics and the nature of space time itself. But of course, what they’re really defying is our limited sense of what a person can do with enough time, practice and dedication.”

Interactive exhibits Make Learning Fun

Interactive exhibits – including reaction, hang time and balance challenges, speed tag, hoop-it-up basketball, experiments, puzzles, fast fists punching walls, memory tests, a kid’s zone and more – will help visitors elicit an understanding of their body, how it responds under distress, and how it focuses and endures. Before exploring, guests can create their own username and digital avatar to track their progress on leaderboards throughout the exhibition.

“Highland Capital Philanthropies is delighted to help bring The Science of Guinness World Records™ to the Perot Museum for its U.S. debut,” said Lucy Bannon, Highland Capital Philanthropies communications director. “Showcasing record-breaking achievement in many different forms, the exhibition is an opportunity to inspire audiences and engage visitors – both those returning to the museum and those experiencing it for the first time.”

The exhibition also celebrates some of the quirkier GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holders – from bubble-blowers to stackers of cups, wine glasses and even bowling balls! Plus, visitors can check out intriguing artifacts such as the smallest handmade chess set and the paper used in the most times to fold a piece of paper attempt. Kids can crawl through the capybara (i.e. the largest rodent) house, while all ages can walk through the tallest man’s door or try to squeeze through the smallest couple’s door.

Not Magic, It’s Science

“What we’re hoping to do with The Science of Guinness World Records is show people that as shocking as these accomplishments are, it’s not magic. It’s science. If one person can achieve the incredible, so can you,” said Corcoran. “We want to inspire people of all ages to throw out their limiting beliefs and push themselves to achieve what the world tells them is impossible.”

The Science of Guinness World Records is co-produced by Science North and Ripley’s Entertainment, the entertainment and edutainment company founded by the great Robert Ripley.

HEALTH REQUIREMENTS. To ensure the safety of guests and preserve social-distancing protocols, The Science of Guinness World Records will open with limited capacity. As is done throughout the Museum, interactive exhibits will be disinfected regularly, hand sanitizer stations will be available, and guests ages 3 and older will be required to wear masks or some form of face covering. Guests should not visit the Museum if sick. Social distancing of at least 6 feet (or the average length of one velociraptor) will be reinforced through abundant signage and staff encouragement (does not apply to families or groups that come together).

HOURS. General hours of operation for the Perot Museum are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Note Spring Break hours: The Perot Museum will open from Thursday, March 4, through Sunday, March 21, with extended hours from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday (close at 5 p.m. March 13 and 14). Member-only mornings. From 9-10 a.m. every Saturday and 10-11 a.m. every Sunday, members can enjoy exclusive access to the Perot Museum.

Check perotmuseum.org for the latest hours including other special holiday hours.

TICKETS. Museum general admission is $20 for adults (13-64), $13 for youth (2-12) and $18 for seniors (65+). Museum general admission is free for members. Children under 2 are always free. The Science of Guinness World Records requires a surcharge of $8 for adults (13-64) and seniors (65+), $6 for youth (2-12) and free for children under 2. Member tickets for The Science of Guinness World Records are $5 for all age levels. Tickets are timed entry and available on a first-come, first-served basis. To avoid sellouts, visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase advanced tickets at perotmuseum.org. Prices are subject to change.

The Perot Museum is located at 2201 N. Field Street in Dallas, Texas. Museum general admission is free for members, and annual membership starts at $95. For ticket information, parking maps and other details visit perotmuseum.org or call 214-428-5555.

Comments

comments