Texas State Railroad Pumpkin Patch Rides Offer Fall Fun For The Family

It’s almost time for Texas State Railroad’s popular, family-friendly train ride to their giant Pumpkin Patch. The Pumpkin Patch Special departs every Saturday in October from the Rusk Train Depot. All passengers are encouraged to don their best Halloween costumes, to make the train ride even more festive.

Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes fill the Pumpkin Patch, along with games, prizes, tricks and treats. Train passengers enjoy such activities as hayrides and seasonal music. The small fry will enjoy the bounce house, plus trick or treating on Trick or Treat Street. Children choose their very own pumpkin to take home for jack-o-lantern carving.

Pumpkin Patch Special trains leave Rusk Train Depot Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Trains depart at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Pumpkin Patch opens at 9 a.m. Admission is $10-$40 per ticket. No discounts are available since this event is extremely popular and sells out quickly.

Texas State Railroad also offers POLAR EXPRESS™ train rides in November and December. All through the year, the official Railroad of Texas operates vintage steam and diesel locomotives on relaxing train trips through the scenic Piney Woods in East Texas. Depending on the season, passengers board at Rusk or Palestine Depots, for the 50-mile round-trip.

Round-trip Prices Year Round

Standard round-trips are priced from $24.95 for diesel powered open air coach or $34.95 for steam powered open air coach. Those looking for more upscale accommodations, such as a caboose for private parties of up to eight people, are also featured. Tickets can be purchased online at TexasStateRailroad.net.

Spectacular scenery through the Piney Woods features Dogwoods blooming in the spring or red Sumacs in the autumn. Passengers enjoy comfortable, refurbished early-1900 era coaches as they travel through gently rolling hills and over 24 bridges. Picturesque railroad structures, like the locomotive turntable midway at Maydelle Turntable, dot the historic route.

Music accompanies the scenic excursions, and attendants narrate points of interest along the way. The four-hour train ride includes an hour layover at the train stations in either Rusk or Palestine. Both stations feature upscale gift shops and historical story boards.

Beautiful parks are featured at each end of the excursion route. The locomotive engine runs through the Rusk depot’s campground, which also boasts a vintage movie theater and overnight camping accommodations.

