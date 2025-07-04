Thirty Semi-finalists compete for 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards

Facebook

Thirty concessionaire semi-finalists are competing in the 2025 Big Tex(R) Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas, with an exciting lineup of edible innovations. The semi-finalists for the 21ST annuaL Big Tex® Choice Awards, presented by Karbach Brewing Company, were just announced.

The Big Tex® Choice Awards started in 2005, hoping to inspire concessionaires to dream up bold, unique new foods for the Fair. It has now grown into a world-renowned culinary competition, where v. Vendors spend months, sometimes years, perfecting recipes they hope will win one of the coveted trophies.

The 2025 Big Tex Choice contest kicked off in June, with a record-breaking 76 ENTRIES REPRESENTED BY 50 CONCESSIONAIRES, (highest number of submissions in Big Tex® Choice Awards history). After a tough first round of judging and plenty of mouthwatering competition, the 30 semi-finalists are one step closer to the main event. In August, they’ll battle it out for a chance to claim one of the coveted Big Tex® Choice Awards titles.

Thirty Semi-finalists for Big Tex Choice Awards

BACON JAM CANNOLI-a bold twist on the classic Italian treat, blending sweet and savory in every bite. BRISKET AND BREW STUFFED PRETZELS -where smoky BBQ dreams meet classic pub snacks in one golden, salty twist. CANDY LEMON SOUR FACE-Take a bite out of a candy-dipped lemon! CHILL & THRILL DELIGHT- a vibrant, refreshing twist on Colombia’s famous Salpicon de Frutas.

CHURRO CHEESECAKE JALAPEÑO POPPER-a bold reimagining of the classic jalapeño popper and an unexpected dessert. COCONUT QUADRUPLE-a taste of the tropics at the State Fair of Texas. COLADA LIMONADA -The ultimate Texas-style Fair-day refresher! COOKIE CHAOS MILKSHAKE-A rich, creamy, cookie butter milkshake loaded with snickerdoodle chunks, Golden Oreo® Cookies, and classic Oreo® Cookies.

CRAB & MOZZARELLA ARANCINI-handcrafted with an irresistible blend of premium Maryland Blue Crab meat, white rice, mozzarella cheese, spring onion, red bell pepper, lemon, and black pepper. DECADENT DUBAI CHOCOLATE DREAM- dessert fantasy packed with decadence. DEEP FRIED DELI TACOS -fusion magic with peppery pastrami, buttery mashed potatoes, gooey white cheese, and fresh chives all tucked into a corn tortilla and deep fried to crispy perfection. DIRTY RED BULL® TEX-ARITA-Red, white, blue – a refreshing adult beverage that tastes as good as it looks!

DUBAI CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE-a decadent cup layered with pure indulgence with Belgian chocolate, pistachio spread, sweet, golden kataifi and creamy tahini. DUBAI CHOCOLATE FUNNEL CAKE FRIES-Crispy, golden funnel cake strips drizzled with warm Belgian chocolate, topped with pistachio cream and knafeh pastry. EL CONO LOCO-creamy Tex-Mex chicken spaghetti packed with Hatch green chiles, queso, and shredded Monterey Jack, all tucked inside a fresh-baked garlic parmesan bread cone. HOT HONEYCOMB LEMONADE SHAKE UP- How about honey jalapeño lemonade; fresh squeezed lemons, sugar, water, and a good shake plus honey and fresh jalapeños.

MEAT LOVERS CRUNCHY CALZONE

Deep-fried fluffy flour tortilla, shredded mozzarella, spicy, diced pepperoni, salami, and seasoned ground beef, with a zesty red sauce full of Italian herbs. POP-ELOTES-A perfect snack to walk, talk, and munch on with mix of spicy mayo, crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos®, Cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro. POPPIN’ BOBA RITA -FRozen, fresh lime juice margarita with wine-infused poppin’ boba pearls, bursting with juicy mango or strawberry flavor in every sip. POP ROCKS® MARGARITA- classic frozen margarita with fizzy Pop Rocks® and a firework-style garnish, it’s a drink that literally pops from the first sip to the last!

RUSSELL’S KEY LIME PIE BOMBS-key lime pie mixed with extra graham cracker crust and crushed Nilla Wafers® in bite-sized pieces, fried and topped with cream, powdered sugar and lime jelly candy. TEXA-MISU-Refreshing treat with tiramisù and espresso layers. TEXAS SMOKED BRISKET CREPE-smoked brisket wrapped in a cone-shaped savory crepe, loaded with onions, tomatoes, arugula, and melted cheese. TEXAS WATER-transforms your drink–Topo Chico® or a craft pale ale—into tropical delight.

TEX’S TOAST Á LA MODE-warm, golden-baked French toast topped with Blue Bell® Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream, rich caramel and real maple syrup, with cinnamon cereal crunch. UBE RICE-CREAM CRUNCH-a dreamy tribute to Filipino flavor (purple yam, puffed rice made using the traditional South Asian muri method). VIETNAMESE CRUNCH DOG-classic corn dog with vibrant Asian flavors. WAGYU BACON CHEESEBURGER DEVILED EGG SLIDERS-Cajun-seasoned Wagyu patty, aged cheddar, applewood bacon sandwiched between two deep fried, panko-crusted deviled egg halves.

WHAT ON EARTH IS THIS?

A UFO-shaped smash burger atop crispy ranch onion rings, a cosmic creation that’s an unforgettable invasion of your taste buds! YABBA DABBA DOO™— a dirty Sprite® combines lemon lime soda with crunchy ice pebbles, strawberry and green apple syrups, and fresh mango and strawberries for a burst of flavor.

Competitors are required to have at least one year of experience as State Fair concessionaires prior to entering the competition. With food as a cornerstone of the annual State Fair, these contenders are more than just successful small business owners. They’re authentic representations of the dedication and passion brought to the table each year.

A panel of internal judges begin the unique process of choosing Big Tex semi-finalists with “blind judging” from start to finish so they don’t know which concessionaire is behind each recipe. The scoring is based on the entry, with no room for bias toward concessionaires.

Contestants come up with an enticing name and description for their original concoctions. The judges taste and score each dish to see if they are as delicious as they sound and look.

Big Tex Judges Panel’s Criteria

Judges base their scores on THREE MAIN INGREDIENTS: FAIRGOER APPEAL, CREATIVITY, AND, OF COURSE, TASTE. In mid-August, the semi-finalists will be further narrowed down, with the best of the best from these sweet and savory treats earning a spot in the finals. The anticipation will be at an ultimate high when the Fair-food finalists are announced. The top entries will compete in the final round at this year’s Big Tex® Choice Awards ceremony.

Start planning your visit to the Most Texan Place on Earth®, the 2025 State Fair of Texas, now at BigTex.com/Plan. The Fair opens on September 26, and runs through October 19, 2025.