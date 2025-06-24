Prime Materia Opens at Meow Wolf Grapevine

Facebook

Prime Materia, a brand-new experience and in-exhibition bar within The Real Unreal, opened at Meow Wolf Grapevine June 20. Designed for all ages, this newly activated space offers guests a fresh way to explore, interact, and play within Meow Wolf Grapevine’s ever-expanding narrative universe.

Prime Materia at Meow Wolf Grapevine

Visitors are invited into a deeper layer of storytelling, complete with lore-infused elixirs, snackable curiosities, new interactive art, and a curious cast of characters known as the Gizmo_Mancers at Prime Materia. A band of alchemical technologists, Gizmo_Mancers have mastered the art of brewing concoctions from digital code. Prime Materia expands the ever-evolving narrative universe of The Real Unreal, offering guests a new refreshing reason to explore.

Equal parts cocktail bar, snack station, and interactive installation, the experience encourages both casual sippers and story-chasers to uncover secrets through custom drink recipes, environmental details, and conversations with the enigmatic Gizmo_Mancer mixologists behind the bar.

“Prime Materia is powered by the Gizmo_Mancers’ developed techniques of source hacking and transmutronics,” said Tommy Schaatz-Thompson, Director of Exhibition and Facilities at Meow Wolf Grapevine. “Meow Wolf’s newest attraction is at the crossroads of alchemy and circuitry turning rare decoded elements into delicious brews.”

Gizmo_Mancers

The Gizmo_Mancers have taken over the tucked-away zone of Lamp Shop Alley within the Meow Wolf Grapevine exhibition, using their hybrid practice of alchemy and technology to conjure drinks from code and concoction alike. Their process results in a unique menu of cocktails and non-alcoholic elixirs including the Overclocked Margarita, Elderberry Gin Potion, and Cold Brew Tincture. Light bites like Pretzel Bits and popcorn in the varieties of Popped Pixels and colorful Kernel Panic are also available from DFW local vendors, with special souvenir gifts for guests who want their drinks with extra flair.

“Prime Materia is an exciting step forward for Meow Wolf Grapevine,” said Meow Wolf Grapevine’s General Manager Jamie Weaver-Garia. “Introducing our first in-exhibition bar allows us to expand how guests engage with The Real Unreal while offering something truly unique to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It deepens the experience, invites repeat visits, and shows how we continue to push the boundaries of immersive storytelling.”

Meow Wolf Grapevine

Built by Meow Wolf Grapevine’s local team of artists, fabricators, and storytellers, Prime Materia reflects the creative spirit that earned The Real Unreal a 2024 Webby Award and recognition as one of USA Today’s Top Immersive Art Experiences in the U.S. This new activation offers guests of all ages an unexpected way to interact, explore, and play within Meow Wolf Grapevine. While Prime Materia features a menu of craft cocktails for those 21 and up, the bar is also stocked with non-alcoholic mocktails, snacks, and interactive art elements for guests of all ages to enjoy.

Access to Prime Materia is only available with admission to The Real Unreal. Tickets for Meow Wolf Grapevine are available at meowwolf.com/tickets. Prime Materia offers a unique blend of storytelling, art, and refreshment, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in a world worth returning to. Meow Wolf is much more than your typical arts and entertainment company; they’re the creators of extraordinary, mind-bending experiences that transport millions of adventurers of all ages into breathtaking realms of imagination and wonder. As the proud recipients of numerous accolades.