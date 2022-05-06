Two Suspects Arrested And Charged With Capital Murder

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

According to Grand Prairie Police Department Kyan Cleveland of Dallas, 17, and Kenneth Lampkins Grimes of DeSoto, 26, were arrested April 30 and charged with capital murder.

On April 26, the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Galveston Street. Police responded and found a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. This case remains under investigation.

A release from the Grand Prairie Police Department said Cleveland was arrested by the United States Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force. Grimes was arrested in Desoto by Grand Prairie police, DeSoto Police Department assisted.

Cleveland remains in the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a bond of $500,000. Grimes also remains in the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a bond of $250,000.

This case remains under investigation.

Identity of the deceased has not been released.

Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s). Tipsters can remain anonymous at www.GPCrimeStoppers.org or by phone at 972-988-TIPS(8477).