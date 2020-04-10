Grand Prairie Helps Families In Need During COVID-19 Crisis

Grand Prairie’s Food Bank Helps Residents

GRAND PRAIRIE – The City of Grand Prairie is taking steps to make sure its residents in need are taken care of during the COVID-19 crisis.

The City is working with Grand Prairie United Charities, the largest local food bank in the city. The goal; to assist residents with basic supplies.

Amy Sprinkles, Marketing, Communications and Library Director for the City of Grand Prairie said United Charities is the only Grand Prairie Food Bank that has remained open during the pandemic.

In order to help the charity organization, the City of Grand Prairie has sent about six Parks employees to help during the crunch. These employees are sorting donations and preparing packages of food. Sprinkles also said the employees are practicing recommended social distancing and are using personal protection equipment donated from a local dentist office.

Patti Brock, the Executive Director at Grand Prairie United Charities said “We are very fortunate to have many retired volunteers who work with us regularly, however, since they are in the high risk category they are staying home, rightfully so. Without the assistance from the city providing much needed staff, we could not continue to provide the assistance we are to serve the community.”

With the help of the City employees, Grand Prairie United Charities has provided 40 pounds of food and supplies to 40 to 50 families a day. The City said it intends to continue this partnership through the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Taking care of each other during this health crisis is paramount,” said Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen. “With businesses and stores having to shut their doors, the need for food and assistance will greatly increase, and the city wanted to help through this partnership.”

Who is Grand Prairie United Charities

GPUC has been in existence since 1955. The organization currently serves Grand Prairie residents from both Dallas and Tarrant County. In order to take advantage of the assistance in Grand Prairie, residents must have either an ID with a Grand Prairie address or a current utility bill in their name. Clients must complete paperwork that includes estimated income, as well as household details and can receive food every 30 days.

“We are dedicated to assisting our community during this tough time and very thankful that we can do so,” Brock concluded.

The community can help by donating non perishable food items to Grand Prairie United Charities. Donations accepted between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information or questions about the operation, contact Andrew Fortune, Assistant to the City Manager, at afortune@gptx.org<mailto:afortune@gptx.org>.

