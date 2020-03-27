Tarrant County Asks For Donations Of Personal Protective Supplies

Today, Tarrant County has 114 confirmed COVID-19 cases. On March 24, Tarrant County Judge B. Glen Whitley issued an executive order with greater details regarding the closures of businesses in the county. The order also defined essential businesses and travel, enforcement provisions and disaster restrictions.

With a national shortage of personal protective supplies Tarrant County is asking for donations like gloves and masks, hand sanitizer, googles, etc. Supplies can be dropped off curbside starting on March 26 at four Fort Worth Public Library locations and area Goodwill Donation Centers.

Please note that no homemade masks or previously used items will be accepted.

The City of Fort Worth will collect the following:

Hand sanitizer (all sizes).

Antibacterial soap.

N95 masks.

Surgical masks.

Surgical caps.

Foot/shoe covers.

Industrial masks.

Disinfectant wipes.

Medical latex-free gloves.

Eye protection goggles.

Medical face shields.

Flocked swabs.

Powered air purifying respirators (PAPR) and PAPR hoods.

Medical protective gowns (water resistant).

Disposable food-grade gloves.

Thermometers (non-contact digital).

All donated items must be new and unopened.

Any of the items above may be dropped off curbside, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at these locations:

East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.

Northwest Branch Library, 6228 Crystal Lake Drive.

Southwest Regional Library, 4001 Library Lane.

Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Blvd.

Find a Goodwill donation center near you.

Donated items will be quarantined and cleaned according to current medical recommendations, and then distributed to essential personnel.

Please note that library staff are at the locations only to conduct the supply drive. No items may be checked out or returned at this time, and the buildings will remain closed to the public.

