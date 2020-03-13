Grand Prairie Mayor Declares Local State Of Disaster

In Response to COVID-19 Mayor Ron Jensen Declares Local State of Disaster

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS—Mayor Ron Jensen on Friday, March 13, issued a Proclamation Declaring a Local State of Disaster in response to evidence of community spread of COVID-19 within the County of Dallas.

The proclamation, made pursuant to Section 418 of the Texas Government Code and the City Charter Article 3 Section 23, authorizes the City Council and Mayor of the City of Grand Prairie to restrict gatherings within the city limits to no more than 500 people and to require that all public, private, and commercial labs report the number of COVID-19 tests conducted on a daily basis to the city. The proclamation also provides the city manager the ability to quickly enact other measures intended to protect the health and welfare of the public.

“The City of Grand Prairie’s top priority is preventing any new COVID-19 cases, to the best of our ability, in order to keep our residents, businesses and visitors from harm,” City of Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen said. “We are closely following recommendations by state and county officials to keep the virus at bay in our community.”

The proclamation comes in consultation with Dallas County, which is the city’s public health authority, and other cities in the county. County Judge Clay Jenkins also issued a proclamation that restricted gatherings across the county to 500 people.

The mayor’s proclamation took effect immediately and will expire in seven days unless renewed by the Grand Prairie City Council.

Save

Comments

comments