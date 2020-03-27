Toyota’s Response To The COVID-19 Crisis

FABRICATION OF FACE SHIELDS AND COLLABORATION TO RAMP UP THE MANUFACTURE OF VITAL MEDICAL DEVICES FOR HOSPITALS

PLANO, Texas, March 27, 2020 – As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA) continues to assist those in need with essential supplies, emergency relief and is providing ongoing support to many local organizations and non-profits. These efforts include monetary, “in-kind” donations, plus utilizing several of the company’s North American facilities to fabricate face shields while collaborating with medical device companies to speed the manufacture of ventilators, respirators and other vital devices for hospitals.

“Toyota’s core value has always been to contribute to society in meaningful ways beyond providing mobility for our customers,” said Ted Ogawa, incoming CEO, TMNA. “With our plants idled and our dealers focused on servicing customers, we are eager to contribute our expertise and know-how in order to help quickly bring to market the medical supplies and equipment needed to combat the COVID crisis. Our message to the medical equipment community is we are here to help, please utilize our expertise.”

For medical device companies and related businesses seeking support in the areas of manufacturing, engineering, supply chain and purchasing, all inquiries can be sent to: ToyotaMPICsupport@toyota.com

The company has also taken several actions in support of curbing the spread of the virus and helping communities across North America, including:

Face Shields: Working to produce 3-D printed face shields, and mass production will kick off early next week. The first distribution will be to MD Anderson in Houston, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and other hospitals in Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan.

COVID-19 Masks: Ready to produce COVID-19 masks, currently seeking partners for filters.

Ventilators/Respirators: Finalizing agreements to begin working with at least two companies that produce ventilators and respirators to help increase their capacity.

Toyota Production System Support Center (TSSC): Offering manufacturing/engineering know-how support to companies to increase their capacity for necessary medical supplies and equipment and will continue to be available to them. Currently working to support Hospitals/communities on organizing efficient drive-through COVID-19 testing sites. To learn more about TSSC click on the following: https://www.tssc.com/

Customer Financing: Toyota Financial Services (TFS) and Lexus Financial Services (LFS) are providing payment relief options to customers who are affected by COVID-19. Affected lease and finance customers may be eligible to take advantage of finance contract payment extensions or lease deferred payments. TFS and LFS are also providing options to assist customers at or near the end of their lease who are impacted by the pandemic.

Advertising: Toyota brand pulled its March sales event advertising and started running a new national ad campaign with an optimistic message to let our customers know that at Toyota, “We’re here for you.”

Lexus also will release its own advertising this week to reassure luxury customers that we put, “People First.”

Donation of Supplies: Toyota has made significant donations to hospitals, emergency management teams, and first responders. Items donated include masks, safety glasses, shoe/boot covers, gloves, blankets, and cotton swabs.

Community and Business Partner Groups: Continue to make significant monetary donations to the United Way, food banks and other key non-profit organizations geared towards helping those in need. In addition, the company’s Business Partnering Groups are providing mentoring, university lecturing, health and safety tips for employees, families and pets and additional ways to support the communities in which we operate.

For a complete list of donations from our Toyota companies, employees and dealers that are helping to assist local communities, please visit Toyota’s COVID-19 page.

Save

Comments

comments