Gov. Abbott Announces Approval Of Additional 31 Counties For Major Disaster Declaration

31 Additional Counties Approved For Major Disaster Declaration

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved an additional 31 Texas counties to be added to the President’s Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance. The Governor originally requested Individual Assistance for all 254 Texas counties on February 13th. On February 20th, the White House partially approved Texas’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration. The partial approval included Individual Assistance in 77 counties and for Public Assistance (Emergency Protective Measures Only) in all 254 counties.

Additional counties will continue to be re-requested as the State of Texas continues to receive information reported from individuals who have suffered damage from the winter storm. Texans are urged to fill out the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s Texas Individual Assistance Reporting Tool (TIART) to help the state identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent winter weather. FEMA has asked the state of Texas for additional information regarding the amount of damage in the counties that have yet to be declared, and TDEM will continue to present that information until all Texas counties that qualify for federal assistance receive the assistance they need.

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) are encouraging Texans to complete the Self Reporting Damage Survey to help the state identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent winter weather. This data is also needed to provide information to FEMA and highlight the need for federal disaster assistance for individuals. The voluntary survey, available in both English and Spanish, can be accessed by visiting: www.TDEM.texas.gov/warm

Reporting damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

“I thank FEMA for their swift approval of these additional counties and for their continued partnership as we ensure Texans have access to relief following the winter storm,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge Texans to use the Texas Individual Assistance Reporting Tool so that the state can continue to identify damages and fight for the crucial assistance that our communities need.”

Counties included in this approval are Anderson, Austin, Bosque, Bowie, Burnet, Cherokee, Colorado, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Gonzales, Grayson, Gregg, Harrison, Hill, Houston, Hunt, Jackson, Jim Wells, Jones, Limestone, Lubbock, Medina, Milam, Navarro, Rusk, Taylor, Tom Green, Val Verde, Washington, Wood.

Before applying for assistance, below are the steps to take to start the recovery process:

Step One: Take photos of damages to homes and belongings.

Step Two: Make a list of damaged/lost items.

Step Three: Those with insurance, must file a claim with their insurance company. If no insurance, then continue to Step Four.

Step Four: To apply for disaster assistance or to get more information on the types of assistance available, contact FEMA by visiting online at https://www.fema.gov/assistance/individual/program#apply or by calling 800-621-3362.

