City of Dallas Emergency Management Update

Warming Center at Kay Bailey Remains Open

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas (KBHCCD) warming center had about 40 visitors last night. The site was originally opened until noon today but has been extended to operate indefinitely until weather conditions improve. It has the capacity for 200 guests while still remaining social distancing. The site is open 24/7 with tables, chairs, light snacks, drinks and WiFi.

KBHCCD also has been operating an inclement weather shelter for persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The shelter had 850 guests and two incidents, including a mental health call and an assault on an OurCalling staff member.

OEM has 18 buses at various locations throughout the city providing mobile warming stations and electronics charging. They are working on getting additional buses to provide residents with some relief from the cold.

Check the City’s website frequently for updates on warming centers and closures. http://bit.ly/2NjR3no

The website linked above includes an interactive map by Data Analytics & Business Intelligence where you can search for the nearest location in their area.

Public Works has had crews on the streets since Saturday (2/13) running 24/7 in 12-hour shifts.

The Dallas Stars game for Thursday is postponed.

Dallas Fire-Rescue is responding to nearly 2,000 calls a day, which is a drastic increase from last week, including over 30 fires a day. Every piece of equipment is in service.

COVID-19 vaccine delivery and distribution will likely resume on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week for first doses, second doses will tentatively start on Wednesday.

DPD is responding to high call volume with call times differing and about a variety of things, including pipes and power outages. Officers are responding while preparing for the fallen officer funeral.

DWU water delivery and water treatment are currently stable, despite what has been rumored online. 260 staff are working on an average of 30 pipe breaks a day. (Normally, it’s about 3).

911 and 311 are experiencing high call volumes and limited staff. 911 is creating a dedicated line and personnel to handle pipe break calls.

Transportation is triaging traffic signals, but intermittent power makes it difficult.

Sanitation is anticipating returning to operations on Thursday, 2/18 and working through the weekend to catch up on their schedule.

Park and Recreation is evaluating using their buildings for extended hours starting tomorrow.

Dallas Animal Services is experiencing high call volumes and have their field crews on mandatory overtime.

Fair Park COVID Vaccination Site Update

“According to the National Weather Service, we will continue to experience below freezing temperatures through the remainder of the week. As a result, Fair Park vaccine operations will remain closed through Saturday, February 20.

When we reopen, only those needing second doses will be seen until we catch up, and we will start with those who are most delayed in their second dose.

The CDC guidance is that second doses of the vaccine may be administered up to 6 weeks after the first dose.

For more information and to check for any weather related updates on Fair Park vaccine operations, please visit www.DallasCountyCovid.org”

