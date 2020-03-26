UNT Dallas, North Texas Food Bank Partner For Disaster Relief

North Texas Food Bank Truck Provides Mobile Pantry on UNT Dallas Campus

Dallas (March 26, 2020) – The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) disaster relief effort will be on the UNT Dallas campus to distribute free food from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31. The campus is located at 7300 University Hills Blvd., in Dallas.

The service will be strictly drive-thru. Safety precautions have been established to limit any physical interaction with NTFB and UNT Dallas volunteers. The service is available to UNT Dallas students, faculty, staff and all community members throughout Dallas County. Participants will complete a simple intake form in their car. Volunteers will load a box of food staples into the trunk and securely close it.

The North Texas Food Bank truck will be parked in Lot 2. UNT Dallas police officers will direct the flow of traffic entering and exiting the UNT Dallas campus.

The Dallas County shelter-in-place order allows residents to leave their homes to obtain food. All shelter-in-place guidelines are being followed. Community members are encouraged to take advantage of the NTFB mobile food distribution service during this difficult time.

“During this time of crisis, it is crucial that we come together to help our students, faculty, staff and neighbors in need,” UNT Dallas President Bob Mong said. “Many southern Dallas communities already face food insecurity issues, and the spread of COVID-19 has exacerbated the problem. We are pleased to partner with the North Texas Food Bank and eager to offer our campus as a safe option to deliver much-needed food to those hit hardest by this ongoing public health threat.”

UNT Dallas and NTFB are currently partners in the “Feed Your Body, Fuel Your Brain” campaign that delivers fresh produce on the UNT Dallas campus to students, faculty, staff and community members on the first Tuesday of each month. Due to the NTFB’s disaster relief efforts throughout North Texas, NTFB and UNT Dallas are working to reschedule the Tuesday, April 7, service.

