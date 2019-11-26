Glenn Heights Mayor Race Continues

Harry Garrett Faces Tony Bradley in Glenn Heights Mayoral Runoff

Glenn Heights Mayor Harry Garrett is facing a runoff election against former council member Tony Bradley in less than two weeks.

Garrett has served as the city’s mayor since his special election victory against Sheena Morgan earlier this year. The election came after the removal of former Mayor Leon Tate in September 2018. The council voted 5-1 for Tate’s removal after it opened an investigation into a handful of alleged Home Rule Charter violations.

Bradley, Garrett’s current opponent, served as acting mayor until the February special election. Both candidates are longtime city leaders, but voters will decide who should take the helm on Dec. 14.

Bradley, a military veteran, told Focus Daily News that he’s passionate about serving the residents of Glenn Heights. He also said he’s the best candidate to lead the city into a prosperous future.

“As mayor, I want to get back to doing the business of the city,” Bradley said. “Our annual budget should reflect our strategic plan.” Attracting retail and creating a city where people can live, work and play requires strategic partnerships, the father of four explained.

“We need to invest in our infrastructure,” Bradley continued. “It’s expensive upfront, but it’s needed to attract businesses.”

Future of Glenn Heights is Bright

Garrett has received endorsements from the Glenn Heights Police and Firefighters Associations. He’s a local pastor who has lived in Glenn Heights for about a dozen years.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Glenn Heights’ best days are ahead,” Garrett said after his February win. “I trust that each one of our council members, city manager and staff share in this belief.”

Garrett did not respond to Focus Daily News’ multiple attempts for an interview.

Early voting begins Wednesday and will continue Dec. 2-Dec. 8 at City Hall, 1938 S. Hampton Road in Glenn Heights. Election day is Dec. 14.

