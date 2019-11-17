Glenn Heights Sets Mayoral Runoff Election

Glenn Heights Mayoral Runoff Date Set

GLENN HEIGHTS – There will be a runoff election in the City of Glenn Heights on December 14. After the results of election day were tabulated current Mayor Harry Garrett, a local pastor and 12-year resident of Glenn Heights, received 48.2% of the total votes cast over the Dallas and Ellis County portions of the city. He did win 50.9% of the Dallas County vote total, but it was not sufficient to make up for his Ellis County deficit, where he captured only 42.2% of the vote.

Early voting will begin the day before Thanksgiving, November 27 from 8 am until 5 pm and then resume on Monday, December 2nd through December 7 during those same hours.

Early voting hours will be from 1pm – 6pm on Sunday, Dec. 8 and then continue Monday and Tuesday (Dec 8 and 9) from 7am until pm. Citizens can early vote at City Hall at 1938 S Hampton Road in Glenn Heights.

Tony Bradley, currently a councilmember in Place 2 received the second most number of votes at 27.64% in Ellis County and 30.34% in Dallas County.

Former Mayor Leon Tate and newcomer Robert Rodriguez came in third and fourth in during election day voting.

Former City Council member Travis Bruton lost the Place 2 seat Bradley vacated to run for Mayor, but he was defeated by another former council member Emma Ipaye.

In Dallas County, Bruton earned 38.23% or 203 votes to Ipaye’s 61.77% or 328 votes. In Ellis County Ipaye received 58.28% or 139 votes to Bruton’s 43.72% or 108 votes.

Place 4 incumbent Ron Adams and Place 6 incumbent Machanta Newson kept their seats uncontested.

Ovilla Residents Not Interested in Raising Taxes

Ovilla residents voted no to all five bond election propositions on the ballot Tuesday. The propositions included a City Hall and Public Safety Building as well as the renovation of the existing facilities for other uses and park, recreation and open space improvements.

Nine out of 10 Texas Constitutional Amendments Passed

The Texas’ constitutional amendment elections saw success on 9 of the items on the ballot.

Voters said they did not want the chance of a state income state. Texas is one of only 13 states with no state income tax. With the passage of this proposition, two-thirds of the House and Senate are required to vote to repeal the amendment and call a statewide election.

The only proposition that failed Tuesday night was the constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.

The additional propositions that passed included Proposition 2: “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas” allow TWDB to issue bonds to fund for water and wastewater infrastructure projects as noted.

Proposition 3 is the constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”

Proposition 5 is the constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”

Proposition 6 now allows the authorizing of the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.” This increase will make the final amount $6 billion.

Proposition 7 is the constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund” allowing the General Land Office, the State Board of Education and other entities to double the amount of revenue they can provide the Available School Fund each year.

Proposition 8 is a constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”

Proposition 9 is a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.

This was the only proposition that voters in Dallas County were against with 55.12 saying no.

Proposition 10, which passed, is a constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”This will allow former handlers or qualified caretakers to adopt retired law enforcement animals without a fee.

