Ghost Tours & More, Halloween Events On Galveston Island

Galveston Island is always one of the best destinations in the country for Halloween happenings. As the site of the horrific 1900 hurricane, the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history, Galveston has a storied past. The island resort has also become known as a place to encounter the paranormal.

With a 100+ year-old haunted hotel, cemeteries, and Victorian mansions from a bygone era as backdrops, Galveston features more than its share of Halloween events. Visitors are invited to tour Haunted Mayfield Manor in the downtown historic district, where chilling ghost tours are offered year-round with supernatural expert Dash Beardsley.

In October, the historic Grand Galvez (supposedly haunted by a ghost bride) also offer their own Ghost Tours. The Galveston Historical Foundation provides a wide variety of fun and spooky events, offering tours through the island’s historic sites and mansions.

Haunted Harbor Tours

Galveston Historical Foundation invites guests to climb onboard their Seagull II from 4:30-6 p.m. on Oct. 22, 29 & 30 for $25 (BYOB, 5 and under free) for these harbor tours. Galveston Bay’s historic waters are tied directly to the beginnings of the island. During this special 90-minute tour on Seagull II, guests will be enthralled by the haunted history of Galveston’s harbor-side.

A Haunted Halloween Party takes place at Galveston Historic Seaport on Oct. 29, when the official tall ship of Texas, the 1877 Elissa, turns 144. Saint Arnold Brewing Company helps make the anniversary special with an outdoor event from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $75, and include celebratory cake, food, complimentary beer, dockside music, and more. Join in the Halloween fun by dressing as your favorite historical mariner, Victorian sailor, or Mermaid. Costumes associated with Tall Ship Elissa’s history are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded in several categories.

1838 Menard House

Galveston Ghost Stories at the 1838 Menard House, the oldest home on the island, are told at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 29 & 30. Admission is $45 for a tour of the house, followed by a talk about some of the island’s most haunted history. Complimentary beer and wine are served on the porch before the tour.

On Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. the 1838 Menard House shows a scary movie on their “spooktacular” grounds. Guests are invited to bring blankets and/or chairs for the screening that starts at 6:30 p.m. A food truck is on site, and craft beer, wine, and water is also available to purchase. Admission is $10.

On Halloween Eve Oct. 31, from 5-6 p.m., kids of all ages are invited to join the fun with free Trick or Treating at the 1838 Menard House. Individual bags of candy will be given to young guests with free admission on the property. The house will not be open for tours, but GHF staff and volunteers will be on-site with pre-packaged treats on the porch.