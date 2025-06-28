Herradura Reposado Brings Barrel-Aged Boldness to Summer Sips

Kristin Barclay
reposado margarita
Photo courtesy Herradura

One of Mexico’s most historic and renowned tequila producers, Casa Herradura has been hand harvesting, crafting and estate bottling fine artisanal tequilas in the small town of Amatitián, Jalisco, since 1870. Herradura Reposado—the world’s first-ever Reposado tequila, unveiled in 1974 and aged for eleven months in charred American White Oak barrels (well beyond industry standards).

Reposado isn’t just seasonally appropriate—it’s seasonally elevated. It shines in summer staples like the Paloma and Siesta, which traditionally use Reposado thanks to its ability to cut through citrus and soda with depth and finish. Even in the summer heat, Herradura Reposado stays smooth and palatable, adding oak-aged depth to any cocktail moment, from happy hour to sunset.

Siesta

cocktails with Herradura Reposado bottle
Photo courtesy Herradura

Ingredients:
1 ½ oz. Tequila Herradura Reposado
½ oz. Campari
¾ oz. Grapefruit Juice
½ oz. Lime Juice
½ oz. Agave Nectar
Lime Twist (garnish)

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously. Double or fine strain into a Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with lime twist.

Traditional Paloma

Paloma
Photo courtesy Herradura

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Tequila Herradura Reposado
½ oz. Giffard Pamplemousse
1 oz. Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice
½ – ¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice
½ oz. Agave Nectar
Pinch of Salt
Sparkling Water
Grapefruit Slice (garnish)
Sugar (garnish)

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker except sparkling water. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a collins glass half-rimmed with sugar and filled with fresh ice. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with grapefruit slice.

Reposado Margarita

 

Ingredients:
2 oz. Tequila Herradura Reposado
1 oz. Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice
½ – ¾ oz. Agave Nectar
Salt (garnish)
Lime Wheel (garnish)
Gold Dust (garnish)

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a margarita glass half-rimmed with gold-dusted salt over a large ice cube. Garnish with gold-dusted lime.

19° North

orange colored cocktail
19 degrees north Photo credit Herradura

Ingredients:
2 parts Tequila Herradura Reposado
1 part Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice
½ – ¾ part Agave Nectar (to taste)
2 Tablespoons of Sriracha Sauce
½ part of Pineapple Juice

Method: Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake hard so that some of the ice melts, then strain over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Previous articleHyatt Regency Hill Country Resort Debuts New Luxury Villas
