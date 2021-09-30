Halloween Happenings in North Texas For The Kids & Adults

11 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A variety of festive Halloween events are happening all around North Texas in October. At Six Flags (Thrill Capital of Texas) Fright Fest® returns with its most terrifying event in the park’s 60-year history. The event terror-filled run weekends and select days through October 31.

“This year, we’re rolling out all the stops, with innovative new haunted houses, entertaining shows, and the longest Fright Fest run in our park’s history” said Six Flags Over Texas Park President Ron McKenzie. “When North Texans are looking for the best value for scares this Halloween season, they need look no further than Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Texas,” added McKenzie.

Fright Fest at Six Flags

Before the terror begins, Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS® features Thrills by Day with daytime experiences for the entire family, including the all-new Dead Man’s Wharf and Looney Tunes Spooky Town where younger park guests can enjoy trick-or-treating and character interaction. The park’s Casa Magnetica, which re-opened this season after a decade, will pay homage to Día de los Muertos with a special overlay of this tilted house attraction.

Each evening, its Fright by Night as the fear is unleashed with six haunted houses, three terrifying scare zones and roaming hordes of zombies and sinister souls wreaking havoc throughout the park.

Three new haunted houses provide new terrors this year. Love at First Fright: The Southern Palace sets the stage, where we find Witchie in search of a brain for her beloved Frankie.

Monnster Shoppe: Angela, the owner of the Monster Shoppe, and her not-so-scary friends sing and dance to fun Halloween favorites such as “Purple People Eater” and “Jump in the Line.

”Hellz Bellz: This group of unassuming ladies check into their favorite hotel to unveil their darkest secrets and release the skeletons in their closet. Final Rock Out: This end-of-the-night finale will feature high-energy dance and songs from classic 80s rock bands. Starts October 1. Day of the Dead Mariachis and Halloween Jazz Band: Día de los Muertos on the Carousel Stage with mariachis and jazz band performances.

Fright Fest admission is included with a one-day ticket, Season Pass or a Six Flags Membership. Haunted houses require the additional purchase of a Fright Pass.

Screams® Halloween Theme Park

Opening for its 25th season Oct. 1 with a totally immersive Halloween experience. Five Haunted Houses plus a variety of other activities are featured every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 30, from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Screams® five haunted houses each have a different theme and offer a unique fright experience. Two new haunted houses, Klownz in 3-D and the Times Up…Maze, are featured this year. Old favorites “Cursed, the Witches of TerraMythica Castle,” Hotel D’Feers, and Zombie Wasteland…Apocalypse return.

A DJ spins dance tunes on the Screams Stage, while Scary Oke, games of skill, palm readers, face painting, and other shops are also open. A variety of food offerings are available, and visitors over 21 can get adult beverages at Screams’ full bar and four pubs. A great selection of craft beers like Spaten Oktoberfest and Bishop Crackberry are on tap.

“Everyone at Screams® is unbelievably excited to be back after the 2020 hiatus to celebrate our 25th anniversary season!” says Helaine Thompson, Screams® Director of Marketing & Communications. “We also can’t wait for people to check out our two amazing new haunted houses. What can be more terrifying than clowns in 3-D or a spine-chilling time warp maze? Plus, after being cooped up for the last year, our actors are totally amped up to scare everyone in the houses and throughout the lanes all season long – it’s going to be awesome!.”

Screams® is located in Waxahachie, off I-35E Parking is free compliments of Bob Stallings Hyundai. Screams® is sponsored by Dr Pepper.

Terror at Texas Live!: Halloween Bash

Join in on the fun for the spookiest night of your LIFE! Terror at Texas Live! features live entertainment, a bar crawl with specialty cocktails, and a district costume contest with cash and prizes valued at over $5k!

Doors @ 6PM, Entry to the party is FREE

Bar Crawl wristbands are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. Bar Crawl includes custom Halloween cup.

Halloween Horror at Addison Circle Park

An adult-themed Halloween Horror at Addison Circle Park takes place Oct. 16. Costumed revelers are invited to enjoy such activities as axe throwing, jumbo games, a fire art show, and outdoor showing of R-rated horror film, “Halloween.” Scary good rinks, free In-N-Out Burgers, themed music, and a costume contest are all included in the event, sponsored by Oncor.

Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair, and enjoy free events starting at 7 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month, April through November. Each month focuses on a different theme, offering fun activities, live music, popular food and dessert trucks, and specialty entertainment.

Haunt The Block Mansfield October 28 5-7 pm

Join us in Historic Downtown Mansfield for our annual Haunt the Block! Family friendly costume contest with 1st, 2nd & 3rd best dressed winners for CASH prizes! Trick or Treat at participating businesses, late shopping and, of course, a few beverages here and there!

Check-in at Board & Brush on Main St. for your map and contest details

Haunt The Lot Mansfield OCTOBER 30, 2021 5 PM – 10 PM

The best Halloween party in town is Haunt The LOT! There’s no tricks, all treats here so bring the chairs and blankets and don’t forget to wear your Halloween costume for a special free Halloween movie under the stars!

Big League Screams October 15

Introducing Big League Screams, a brand-new Halloween event in Mansfield for those aged 21 and older – because that spooky October evening shouldn’t be just for kids.

Head to Big League Dreams Mansfield on Oct. 15 for a night of food, drinks, live music by the Graceland Ninjaz and more! We’ll even throw a costume contest, and the individual, couple and group with the best costumes win prizes! If dress-up isn’t your thing, you can kick back at the fire pit and roast marshmallows to make some delicious s’mores. A food truck with food for purchase will also be on site.

Tickets cost $25 each and include two drink tickets. Additional drinks will be available for purchase.

Purchase tickets here: bit.ly/3jTg4DV

Reindeer Manor Red Oak

410 HOUSTON SCHOOL RD. RED OAK, TX 75154

Open Friday and Saturdays now through October 31.

First, check out Dungeon of Doom, a 3d blacklight show that lets you wonder thru arcades of the 80’s, while trying to evade capture and beat the final boss.

Then see Reindeer Manor like you’ve never seen it before. Reindeer is home to Theta Omega Kill, a fraternity in 1985 that is hosting their Halloween party, and boy did they pick the wrong location! The Copy Cat Killer is hunting the college party-goers down, one at a time, in the most deranged way. Is the bloody path the way out, or will it be the end of the line for you?

13th Street Morgue – the 2 story mortuary of your nightmares. The graveyards only tell a portion of the haunted story of what really happened that night so many years ago. Ghosts maybe the least of your worries wondering thru the ruins of what once was.

New for 2021…The Bunker – Refuge in a wasteland. Society’s done and all that’s left is what used to be. Do you have the fortitude to do what has to be done to survive?