Tequila Meets Texas Heat: Teremana Teams Up with the Rangers for a Home Run Ballpark Experience

Hey Rangers fans—actually, let’s open this up a bit—hey tequila lovers, baseball buffs, and anyone who just likes a good time!

There’s a new MVP at Globe Life Field, and no, we’re not talking about Adolis García (though let’s be real—he’s in the running). We’re talking about Teremana Tequila and its smooth, sippable partnership with the Texas Rangers.

Next time you’re at a game, skip the nosebleeds and make your way to Teremana Terrace in centerfield—it’s got one of the best views of the action and even better cocktails. If you’re a margarita fan (or even if you’re just tequila-curious), do not sleep on the People’s Margarita—a dangerously refreshing mix of Teremana Blanco, pineapple juice, lime juice, and agave nectar, with an optional Reposado floater that’ll have you calling it a home run in a glass. Of course, you can warm up with a Paloma or chill out with a premium frozen margarita, if you prefer; don’t feel like you’re committed to a batting order.

Last week, a few of us got the chance to soak it all in during a hosted night at the ballpark (yes, there were nachos, yes, there was tequila, and yes, we tried not to cheer too loudly during the 7th-inning stretch). We also got the inside scoop on what makes Teremana so special. This isn’t just some celeb vanity label—The Rock (yes, that Rock) created Teremana to be a premium small-batch tequila rooted in tradition and crafted high in the Jalisco highlands. “Teremana” translates loosely to “spirit of the earth,” and after a few sips, you’ll definitely feel a little more… spirited.

Don’t worry, I remembered to bring a ‘designated hitter’, I mean driver, with me, so I could sample the Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo from Teremana.

Whether you’re inside Globe Life Field, pregaming at Texas Live!, or catching the traveling Mana Mobile, you’ll have plenty of chances to raise a glass to the Rangers—and maybe even to baseball’s beautiful ability to bring people together (especially when there’s tequila involved).

So, next time you’re watching the Rangers swing for the fences, make sure your drink game is just as strong. Snap a pic, tag it with #SharetheMana, and toast to the good vibes, great plays, and one very smooth tequila.

Remember to drink responsibly, and if you drink, don’t drive.