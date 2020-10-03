Creekside Manor “Fight The Real Frights”

Haunted House In Midlothian Is Open On Weekends

Fall is in the air and so are the spooky residents of Creekside Manor…or are they in the house? If you’re ready to be frightened or just want a change of scenery, Creekside manor is open on the weekends in October. Admission is $12 Children 48″ and under $15 Adults and they accept cash and credit cards.

From the Creekside Manor Facebook page: The Legend: You hear that? It’s just the wind. In October, the wind really howls around here. The ominous feeling burrowing into your gut isn’t from the wind. It’s not from the town, either. The town’s a great place, as good as any other. No, that deep, unshakeable chill crawling up your neck is from that old mansion right over there. You shouldn’t go there. Ever. Most folks that do are never heard from again. Its creaky doors and old, boarded-up windows hold secrets no man, woman or child should ever know. You see that light flickering out from behind the boards? October is the only time any semblance of life is seen in that place. Thing is, no one has lived there in decades. No one you or I would call alive, anyhow. That place – and the land it’s built on – has had a cursed history since folks started settling here, and probably longer.

Creekside Manor will be open from dark till midnight every Friday and Saturday in October. Traditional old haunted house nestled in seven wooded acres. Creekside Manor is located at 2411 Plainview Rd. Midlothian Tx. Visit their website at Creeksidefright.com or call 469-471-4030 for more info.

Fright For A Cause

This year Creekside Manor is working to support the community by partnering with Manna House of Midlothian, Texas. Manna House gives needy families a helping hand with food, financial and other assistance. With over 24,000 of Ellis County neighbors facing the heartbreaking challenge of hunger and food insecurity, Manna House needs community help to make a difference.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit this cause. All “Fight the Real Frights” donations will directly benefit needy families in Ellis county. It’s that time of year again, time to step up and help Creekside Manor fight the frights of hunger and need.

