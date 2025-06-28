Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort Debuts New Luxury Villas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

San Antonio, Texas (June 26, 2025) – Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, a premier destination nestled in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, announces the debut of its new standalone luxury villas. Designed to elevate the resort experience, the villas offer the comfort and privacy of a 2,336-square-foot ranch-style home, paired with exclusive, high-end amenities.

“The addition of our new villas brings an enhanced level of luxury and flexibility to the resort,” said Steven J. Smith, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort. “These accommodations were thoughtfully designed to feel like a home away from home, with spacious accommodations surrounded by beautiful Hill Country scenery, and exclusive amenities that make every stay truly memorable. Whether guests are planning a milestone celebration, a bachelor or bachelorette getaway, a golf or spa weekend with friends, or simply a more relaxed and tranquil escape, the villas provide the perfect setting to connect, unwind, and enjoy the best of what our resort has to offer.”

The five new secluded villas are named after historic Texas rivers – Guadalupe, Nueces, Brazos, San Saba, and Pecos – and are designed to blend the rustic elegance of the resort and its location with modern comforts. Each villa features four private bedrooms: two king bedrooms and two rooms with double queen beds. Every room includes a private bathroom with a soaking tub and walk-in shower, upscale bath amenities, mini refrigerator, Nespresso machine, and an enclosed outdoor patio with rocking chairs to soak in the serene landscape.

Villa guests will enjoy the extra space and comfort of a spacious living room and dining room, a fully-kitchen, and two private outdoor patios outfitted with a firepit, barbecue grill and seating areas.

Guests staying in the villas receive exclusive amenities including twice-daily housekeeping service, a dedicated Villa host, and access to the relaxing amenities at the adjacent Windflower Spa including a tranquil outdoor pool, a whirlpool, eucalyptus steam rooms and sauna.

The luxury villas are just the beginning of an exciting lineup of enhancements coming to the resort. In early 2026, Hyatt Regency Hill Country will open a 2.2-acre, man-made lagoon powered by Crystal Lagoons® technology. This unique feature will offer guests a beachside paradise in the heart of Central Texas, complete with white-sand beaches, premium cabanas, and a variety of water sports.

The resort will also unveil a stunning new indoor/outdoor event venue overlooking the Lagoon. Spanning 5,600 square feet, the versatile space will feature high vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, expansive windows and glass doors for an abundance of natural lighting, and an outdoor patio and lawn surrounded by live oak trees and peaceful views.

These additions build on the resort’s recent renovation to its guestrooms and meeting spaces, completed in 2023, as well as enhancements made to its onsite restaurants and bars in 2024, including the addition of a new lobby bar with indoor and outdoor seating. For more information or to book a stay at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, please visit HyattRegencyHillCountry.com or call (210) 879-3655.

About Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa

The newly-renovated Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa is nestled among 300 secluded acres of the historic Rogers-Wiseman family ranch, a working ranch that operated for more than a century. With its location within easy driving distance from the San Antonio International Airport and the historic attractions of downtown San Antonio, the 502-room resort boasts an upscale, ranch-inspired aesthetic that perfectly blends the convenience of the city with the peaceful charm and hospitality of the Texas Hill Country. As a premier meeting destination, the resort features more than 100,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space customizable to fit the needs and preferences of every group.

Guests can enjoy an array of world-class amenities including Windflower – The Hill Country Spa featuring locally-inspired treatments, as well as the 27-hole Hill Country Golf Club designed by world-renowned architect Arthur Hills. The resort is also home to an award-winning, five-acre water park with a FlowRider® wave machine, two-story waterslide, four swimming pools, and a country-style lazy river shaded by giant shady oak trees. A variety of incredible culinary experiences await guests including innovative twists on traditional Texas fare at Antlers Lodge, casual dining at Springhouse Café, a rustic Texas-inspired bar at Charlie’s Long Bar, pool-side dining at Papa Ed’s Pool Bar and Grill and Vince’s Watering Hole, and delicious 19th hole cuisine at Cactus Oak Tavern. For reservations or information on Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, contact 210 647 1234 or visit us at

HyattRegencyHillCountry.com. Follow Hyatt Regency Hill Country on Facebook and Instagram.