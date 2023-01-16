FEMA Notice – National Flood Insurance Program

Facebook

The City of Midlothian Engineering department, in accordance with National Flood Insurance Program regulation 65.7(b)(1),] hereby gives notice of the city’s intent to revise the flood hazard information, generally located between Rex Odom Drive and 2,250LF upstream, along Waxahachie Creek. Specifically, the flood hazard information shall be revised along Waxahachie creek from a point approximately 1,120LF downstream of North Prong to a point approximately 1,130LF upstream of North Prong confluence with Waxahachie Creek. The flood hazard will also be revised along North Prong Creek starting at the confluence with Waxahachie Creek to a point immediately upstream of State Highway 287.

As a result of the revision, for Waxahachie creek the floodway shall widen and narrow, the 1% annual chance water-surface elevations shall increase and decrease, and the 1% annual chance floodplain shall widen and narrow within the area of revision. For North Prong creek the 1% annual chance water-surface elevations shall increase and decrease, and the 1% annual chance floodplain shall widen and narrow within the area of revision.

Maps and detailed analysis of the revision can be reviewed at the City of Midlothian at 104 W Ave E, Midlothian, TX. Interested persons may call Mike Adams at 972-775-7105 for additional information from Monday to Friday during business hours.