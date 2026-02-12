Methodist Midlothian Offers Mako SmartRobotic Joint Replacement

Facebook

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center is the latest healthcare provider in the region to offer Mako SmartRobotic for total knee and hip replacement, transforming how these surgeries are performed by helping surgeons know more and cut less.

Coupling the precision of 3D CT-based scanning and advanced haptic technology, the Mako robotic-assisted platform allows surgeons to plan for better outcomes with less pain and quicker recovery times compared with manual surgery, helping patients get back to doing what they love, quicker.

Methodist Midlothian-Mako SmartRobotics

“This technology is a game-changer for our patients,” said Edward Mairura, MD, FAAOS, orthopedic surgeon on the medical staff at Methodist Midlothian. “Mako SmartRobotics allows us to plan each total knee and hip replacement using a CT scan and tailor the procedure to the patient’s unique anatomy. That precision—combined with the ability to adjust in real time—helps us deliver a more personalized experience and supports better outcomes.

Total knee replacements in the United States are expected to increase by 85% between 2020 and 2030, yet studies have shown that approximately 20% of patients are dissatisfied after conventional surgery. Mako Total Knee combines advanced robotic technology with Stryker’s clinically successful Triathlon Total Knee System, enabling surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased precision and accuracy in planning compared with manual techniques.

“Our community is growing, and so is the need for advanced healthcare close to home,” said Marvyn Davis, BSN, RN, Director of Surgical Services at Methodist Midlothian. “Adding this new technology expands access to innovative orthopedic care locally and is another step in improving the surgical experience at our hospital. It also strengthens the patient experience from surgery through recovery.”

In clinical studies, Mako Total Knee & Total Hip demonstrated the potential for patients to experience less pain, less need for pain medications and physical therapy, shorter hospital stays, improved flexion, and greater soft tissue protection in comparison to manual techniques.

Methodist Health System (Methodist)

A faith-based organization with a Mission to improve and save lives through compassionate, quality healthcare. For nearly a century, Dallas-based Methodist Health System has been a trusted choice for health and wellness, offering nationally recognized medical services, a network of 13 hospitals (through ownership and affiliation), and more than two-dozen clinics located throughout the region.

Methodist has renowned teaching programs, innovative research, and a strong commitment to the community. The non-profit Methodist Health System provided more than $155 million in charity care in fiscal year 2024, with an operating revenue of more than $2 billion and an Aa3 Moody’s credit rating. Additional information is available at MethodistHealthSystem.org.