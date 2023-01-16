NOTICE TO BIDDERS – City of Midlothian

Facebook

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The City of Midlothian, TX will be accepting sealed proposals for the “Replacement of carpet at Midlothian Conference Center, 1 Community Dr, Midlothian, TX”. Sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m., CST, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Proposals received after that time will not be accepted. Proposals should be sent or delivered to: Purchasing Agent, City Hall, 104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX 76065, and should be marked “Bid 2023-02” in the lower left-hand corner of a sealed envelope. ALL PAGES OF THE PROPOSAL ARE REQUIRED TO BE SUBMITTED. The City of Midlothian reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals and to waive formalities or irregularities in the bid process.

Copies of the proposal packages will be available on the City website beginning January 6, 2023. For questions relating to the proposal, please email Cheryl Allison at cheryl.allison@midlothian.tx.us.