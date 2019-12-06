Fairbanks 2020 Visitors Guide Explores the Aurora Seasons

Free 2020 Explore Fairbanks Guide Available Now

Are you planning a trip to Alaska in 2020? Is Fairbanks on your list of destinations? We’ve visited Alaska during the summer three times, but haven’t been to Fairbanks yet. With seeing the Northern Lights on our bucket list, we plan on requesting the Explore Fairbanks Guide.

Fairbanks, Alaska (AK) – The Explore Fairbanks 2020 Official Visitors Guide, is a free 78-page, full-color booklet. Fairbanks enjoys year-round visitation and the Midnight Sun Season, Aurora Season and Winter Season are all showcased prominently in the new guide. The annual publication highlights the features and attractions specific to life in the region. While also as going beyond Fairbanks to experience Denali National Park, the Arctic and Interior Alaska. Additionally, the guide focuses on Fairbanks’ revitalized downtown, the contemporary arts and food scene and local outdoor hot spots.

Fairbanks delineates the Aurora Season as August 21 through April 21, when the sky is dark enough to afford visitors the opportunity of chasing the aurora. Fairbanks’ location is ideal for northern lights viewing because it is under the “Auroral Oval,” a ring-shaped zone where aurora activity is concentrated. Additionally, Fairbanks’ low precipitation and distance from coastal areas contributes to consistently clear nights. All combined, these variables make the Fairbanks region an outstanding destination for aurora viewing. Conversely, the Midnight Sun Season runs from April 22 through August 20. The midnight sun shines brightly for the whole summer with the most sunlight occurring between May 17 and July 27, when Fairbanks experiences 70 straight days of light. Winter Season is central to life in Fairbanks and the region can guarantee a snowy winter landscape from November through March.

Activities, Festivals & Attractions

Known as the “Golden Heart of Alaska,” Fairbanks is located in the center of Alaska and serves as the basecamp for Alaska’s vast Interior and Arctic. Places situated nearby are Denali National Park and Preserve, the Arctic Circle, Chena Hot Springs, North Pole and a myriad of villages, refuges and parks. The Arctic is featured prominently as Fairbanks is the hub for travel, research, supplies and transportation to the area. The guide highlights year-round activities available in the frontier community that include fishing, wildlife viewing, birdwatching, hiking, visiting museums and floating the Chena River. Additional activities take place during the winter months, such as dog mushing, ice sculpting, snowmobiling and skiing. The guide also features exhibitions, attractions and performances focused on Alaska Native heritage, contemporary arts and gold rush history.

The calendar section details significant events including the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics, the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race and the Midnight Sun Festival. The guide also lists a wide variety of seasonal and year-round accommodations, services, restaurants, shopping and attractions. The Aurora and Midnight Sun Tracker is a popular feature of the Explore Fairbanks website. The guide also features the tracker.

For a free copy of the 2020 Fairbanks Visitors Guide and the companion piece, the 2019-2020 Fairbanks Winter Guide, contact Explore Fairbanks at 1-800-327-5774 or (907) 456-5774 or write to Explore Fairbanks, 101 Dunkel St, Suite 111, Fairbanks, AK 99701-4806.

