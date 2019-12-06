2019 Hyundai Tucson, A CUV To Consider

2019 Hyundai Tucson, Kitchen Sink Not Included

I was astounded when I saw the list of standard features on the window sticker of the 2019 Hyundai Tucson. A kitchen sink was not listed, but just about everything else I could imagine was. Hyundai’s press release on the Tucson touts the 164 horses under the hood and the 175 lb. ft. of torque but, as with all Hyundais I have driven, there is much more to love.

“The 2019 Tucson trim enhancements place the modern-day Tucson as a top competitor for CUV shoppers,” said Scott Margason, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. “Additionally, the recent influx of product accolades including Most Dependable Small SUV by J.D. Power and Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), as well as consecutive monthly sales records for the current Tucson, each helped influence the redesigned 2019 Tucson for further market appeal.”

Keep Devices Charged On The Go

McKenzie pointed out one of those features is something that I would not have noticed. As we left the house before the crack of dawn to head to school, she said “Can we take the Tucson today? I like it a lot more because it has a rear seat USB charger and I need to plug in my phone.” Even though I reminded her it was not a long ride, she replied that every little bit helped when the phone battery was getting low.

Other standard technology onboard includes a Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, a Lane Keeping Assist function and a Driver Attention Warning system. Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto. Blue Link® Connected Car with three years of complimentary Blue Link services is available starting with Value trim. A second row USB charger was added in the SEL trim. Whereas the Limited trim eliminates the need for a charging cord with an available Qi wireless charging pad. Its compatible with Android devices, as well as Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

Blue Link Connects You To Your Hyundai

Tucson Blue Link-equipped models include three years of complimentary Blue Link services. This includes enhanced safety, diagnostic, remote and voice guidance services. Blue Link brings connectivity directly into the car with technologies like Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. Blue Link features can be accessed via buttons on the rearview mirror, the MyHyundai.com web portal, the MyHyundai with Blue Link smartphone app, the Amazon® Alexa Blue Link skill and the Blue Link Google Assistant app. Some features can also be controlled via Android Wear™ and Apple Watch™ smartwatch apps.

Comments

comments