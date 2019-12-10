Coyote Ridge Golf Club, Top Luxury Golf Courses DFW

With warm weather almost year round in DFW, some might say its a golfers paradise. Coyote Ridge Golf Club is a public course that’s making the rounds in the press for its luxury amenities.

Coyote Ridge Golf Club Provides A Luxury Country Club Feel Without The Country Club Fee

CARROLLTON, TX – December 10, 2019 – Avid Golfer Magazine recently named Coyote Ridge Golf Club as one of the top luxury golf courses in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. In its “The Best of Public Golf 2019” issue, Avid Golfer awarded the Carrollton golf course with not one, but three top accolades: one of the best golf courses in the “Top Luxury Courses” category, third place in the “2019 Dallas/Fort Worth Rankings East” and the “Best Pro Shop, Hands Down” award. Avid Golfer is one of the premier sources for up-to-date golf and lifestyle news, course reviews and golf course deals across the area.

The public course offers a country club feel without the exclusivity and fees. This includes 18 holes of picturesque golf, a 26,000-square-foot luxury clubhouse, restaurant and bar, state-of-the-art pro shop, two private dining and meeting rooms and a ballroom that can accommodate up to 300 guests no matter the event. All dining and meeting rooms are available to the public, there are no membership fees.

Focused On The Players

Featuring a brand-new fleet of E-Z-Go golf carts, Coyote Ridge Golf Club focuses on its players and their needs as well as anyone that wants to tee off at the luxury course. Visitors are drawn to the club’s luxury amenities that include the clubhouse that provides a nice pre- or post-game respite for golfers with locker rooms for men and women as well as televisions for watching favorite sports. The back patio offers full-service dining. Its amazing views makes it one of the best kept secrets in patio dining.

The Coyote Ridge Pro Shop offers everything golfers could ever need with a massive inventory of top golf brand clothing, shoes, accessories and more. Shoppers are also able to find many exclusive brands and apparel options for the men and women non-golfers or “wanna be” golfers in their lives.

“We are truly honored for Coyote Ridge Golf Course to be named as one of the top luxury courses in Dallas and Fort Worth,” said John Viscontti, General Manager of Coyote Ridge Golf Club. “The Coyote Ridge team puts a lot of effort into ensuring the course maintains its luxury feel. Coyote Ridge is so much more than just a golf course and we invite the public to visit the clubhouse, get a bite to eat at the grill, join us for happy hour, check out the pro shop or tour the space for a wedding, meeting or event.”

Restaurant and Meeting, Event Space

For dining pleasure in North Dallas, Grill 19 offers the finest in club cuisine to the public. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options at reasonable prices. The grill features happy hour specials on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and all day Sundays with a large selection of signature cocktails, liquor, beer and wine.

Coyote Ridge Golf Club also features spaces for weddings, meetings, tournaments and events in addition to golf. With the most space at the club, the Grand Ballroom accommodates up to 300 guests in a beautiful indoor setting. A waterfall feature and sweeping picturesque views provide a beautiful backdrop for weddings. Additional spaces for hosting events at Coyote Ridge Golf Club can accommodate 10 to 100 people depending on the group size.

Sam Moon Group has been developing and making improvements to Coyote Ridge Golf Club since 2005. In addition to the club, Sam Moon Group boasts an extensive portfolio of retail and real estate projects. Those include seven Sam Moon Trading Co. stores across Texas, a JW Marriott Dallas hotel, a Renaissance Dallas hotel in Plano, a Hyatt Regency hotel in Frisco, a Hyatt Place hotel in Fort Worth and a mixed-use development north of Houston.

