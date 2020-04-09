Ellis County Reports 18 Additional COVID-19 Cases

April 09, 2020- It is important that Ellis County residents recognize that COVID-19 is present in our community and that we all take the necessary precautionary measures to protect ourselves. We must limit our outings to only what is necessary.

Ellis County Emergency Management asks that residents social distance, wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching your face if at possible. Further, new studies show that a significant portion of individuals with COVID-19 lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”).

This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.

For these reasons the CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

The Ellis County Local Health Authority has confirmed 18 additional cases of COVID-19. These cases include an additional 3 probable’s and 15 confirmed positive cases, increasing the countywide total to 63 cases of COVID-19.

As of this evening, there are three additional cases in Ennis, three in Midlothian, one in Ovilla, one in Red Oak, and ten in Waxahachie.

Further, these cases include two additional female residents of Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation located in the City of Waxahachie, ages 89 and 92.

Please see the CDC definitions of a probable & confirmed case:

Probable- A case that meets the clinical case definition, has noncontributory or no serologic or virologic testing, and is not epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case

Confirmed Case- A case that is laboratory confirmed or that meets the clinical case definition and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case. (A laboratory-confirmed case does not need to meet the clinical case definition.)

For more information please visit the CDC website at

https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dsepd/ss1978/lesson1/section5.html

Easter Sunday is upon us, and we ask Ellis County residents to remain vigilant and cautious to stop the spread of COVID-19 in true Texan fashion.

Ellis County is currently under a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” that will expire on 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020.

For more information and a full outline of the order please visit https://co.ellis.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/11080/COVID-19-Extended-Order-432020?fbclid=IwAR2lVkcEbqfGX511sTyv2l9sF8E-wKZy1_z213auVXPloiHFFbFZ2H6bq0U

