Area Grocery Stores Changing Hours To Accommodate Surge Shopping

Grocery stores are packed, lines are long, and shelves are empty. Stockers don’t have enough time to get the shelves stocked, as pallets are often raided by panicked shoppers. Staff and patience are in short demand as we adjust to the “new normal with COVID-19”.

So, many grocery stores are changing their operating hours to give employees a chance to clean the store and stock the shelves.

Here’s an evolving list of grocery stores temporary hours:

Aldi 9AM-5PM

Brookshire’s 7AM-9PM

Central Market

To prepare our stores and better serve our customers, all Central Market locations will operate with temporary modified hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m. These temporary changes will help us keep our shelves stocked and ensure our customers have access to the products they need. We are working to resume operations with normal hours as quickly as possible.

H-E-B

Tonight (3/14) all of our stores will close at 8pm, and starting 3/15 stores will be open from 8am-8pm. Customers will also see reduced services in our delis, bakeries and floral departments as we adapt to better serve you. We will return to our regular hours and full services as soon as we can. #SlowtheSpreadTexas. Customers can find updates on H-E-B operations at www.heb.com/newsroom

Kroger

Starting Monday, store hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice

Starting Sunday, 24-hour stores will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. “until further notice.” Other locations will also have reduced hours.

