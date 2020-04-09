COVID-19 Scams, Don’t Be A Victim

COVID-19 Scams Are Circulating, Be Aware

MIDLOTHIAN – Midlothian resident Kay Wiggs was alerted to a credit card scam a few weeks ago at the Brookshires near her home. Somehow credit card numbers were being stolen at the gas tank and apparently in the store where she used her card.

It didn’t take her long to find that over $200 had been taken from her bank account within hours of when she used her bank credit card. She called the bank and while having to deal with the hassle of cancelling the card and waiting for the money to be returned – fortunately the money was refunded quickly.

“I have heard of scams and have been paying attention, but the credit card taken at the grocery store was a scam I had not heard of and then it happened to me,” Wiggs said.

Other scams associated with COVID-19 and how people are being taken advantage of are not so easy to recover from unfortunately.

DeSoto Police Chief Joe Costa sent a graphic with the various scams going on right now for people to be aware.

Here are some examples of the measure scammers are willing to go to during this health crisis:

If you get a robocall just hang up. Often these callers will say they are either the IRS or Medicare.

Scammers are calling and even going to people’s home and saying they are from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and selling fake Coronavirus tests.

These same scammers might also try to tell you they have fake cures or vaccines, don’t believe it.

Calling and pretending they are processing your COVID-19 stimulus check

Also be careful of websites, social media accounts, and email addresses touting the sale of medical supplies such as surgical masks.

Some scammers are contacting people pretending to be doctors and hospitals that have treated someone you know for COVID-19 and they want you to pay for the treatment.

Do not donate to any charity you are not familiar with and are not certain is a real organization.

Scammers are also sending emails posing as health officials. They ask you to download malware or they want your personal and financial information. If you use these apps it could put you at risk to have your information stolen.

As always, there are scammers on the dating sites trolling for vulnerable women and men. Friendships are okay, giving a stranger your personal information is not.

Glenn Heights Police Chief Vernell Dooley said “I know there have been some [scams] going around, but our agency has not received any reports.”

