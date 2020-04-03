Ellis County Commissioners’ Court Extends “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Order

Ellis County Extends Stay Home, Stay Safe Order To April 30

After what could be described as a tense Ellis County Commissioners’ Court meeting today the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order was extended to April 30, 2020. The vote was unanimous, 5-0. Several Ellis County residents spoke and were vocal about their concerns the order is causing irreparable economic damage.

During today’s meeting it was noted there are currently 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ellis County and three deaths.

The order is consistent with President Trump, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Governor Abbott’s mitigation efforts, aimed at protecting the health of the community.

This Ellis County “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020.

Disclaimer: This is not the full order. For more information and a full outline please visit

https://co.ellis.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/11080/COVID-19-Extended-Order-432020

This order does not prohibit people from accessing essential services or engaging in essential daily activities, such as going to the grocery store or gas station, providing or obtaining other essential services, visiting parks, hunting or fishing, or engaging in physical activity like jogging or bicycling.

“Essential services” shall consist of everything listed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in its Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce, Version 2.0, plus religious services conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship.

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidelines include: communications, chemical, critical manufacturing, commercial facilities, defense industrial base, dams, emergency services, energy, food & agriculture, financial, government facilities, nuclear reactors, materials & waste, information technology, water, transportation, healthcare and public health.

According to Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-14, if your business does not fall within one of the preceding industries then your business is considered non-essential. However, a request can be made to the Texas Division of Emergency Management to request for your business to be considered an “essential service.” You can make a request and see the list of “essential services” at www.tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices.

During this public health crisis, in accordance with guidance from the White House, CDC, and Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), religious services must follow certain mitigation strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes, whenever possible, to conduct their activities from home or through remote audio or video services, maintaining good hygiene, incorporating social-distancing, and cancel activities of more than 10 people.

For the full outline from Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s joint guidelines, please visit https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/news/releases/governorabbott-and-attorney-general-paxton-provide-joint-guidance-houses-worship-operating

Citizens shall continue to avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, visiting gyms, massage parlors, tattoo studios, piercing studios, or cosmetology salons. Residents are still prohibited from visiting nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance. Additionally, the new order mandates schools to remain temporarily closed to in-person classroom attendance through May 4, 2020.

Texans should continue to work from home if possible. All services should be provided through remote telework from home unless they are essential services that cannot be provided through remote telework.

Helpful Links:

COVID-19 in Ellis County- https://co.ellis.tx.us/948/2019-Novel-Coronavirus

“Stay Home, stay Safe” Order – https://co.ellis.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/11080/COVID-19-Extended-Order-432020

